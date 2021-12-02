See how Sylvester Stallone currently trains at 74

Without a doubt one of the most famous and historical actors on the big screen is Sylvester Stallone that through his films he knew how to conquer the hearts of millions of people from all over the world. Clearly his most recognized characters were Rocky and Rambo where until today they are reproduced by adults and children.

Regarding his personal life, we have to say that one of the most important women in his life is his wife Jennifer flavin with which the protagonist of “The Demolisher” He has been married for more than 25 years. While last month they celebrated their wedding anniversary and the famous actor celebrated it on his official accounts.

As the saying goes “The third time’s the charm” and this worked for Sylvester since in 1997 he married for the third time. It was with the American businesswoman and model Jennifer flavin. Without a doubt, she has become the great love of his life since they are currently together and share moments of how happy they are. Also with her they have three daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet respectively.

Changing the subject, the famous actor from Hollywood is very active in the social networks, since he is so popular that every time he posts, his followers from all over react with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising his great figure and sharing everything he communicates.

This time it was not the exception, since recently, in his profile of his official account of Instagram, shared a video that left all his fans speechless. In it you can see very hard physical training that he performs daily to have such a body at 74 years of age. Clearly this video was released on the web and made the cover of various news sites.



