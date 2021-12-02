Sebastián Boscán, remembered actor of Pasión de Gavilanes, passed away
During his career he participated in more than 20 productions.
Antioquia actor Leonado Zapata (Sebastián Boscán was his stage name), who was in charge of interpreting Leandro Santos in the soap opera Pasión de Gavilanes, died on Sunday night at the age of 51 due to a serious illness.
Actor Giovanni Suárez, who played Leandro Santos’ brother in the production, spoke about the unfortunate news through his Instagram account where he shared a couple of stories he recorded from a clinic because he is currently going through a complex situation due to health problems.
“Sebitas, you know that I adored you, you are my brother. Peace in Sebas’s grave and may the Lord comfort the soul of all his loved ones, ”said Suárez.
Another actor, Julio César Herrera, also spoke on his Twitter account:
In different media, Boscán had told that at the age of 17 he traveled illegally to the United States where he studied English and acting.
His first role was in 2002 in RTI Televisión’s La Venganza, where he played Marco Tulio Valerugo. He participated in more than 20 productions, among them the series El stylista de RCN, where he was the protagonist and forced him to enter the Colombian jungle for several months.
In La ley del corazón, he played the role of Alejandro Santana, the protagonist of one of the law firm’s cases. He was also part of Loquito for you; The General Naranjo; Escobar, El patron del mal, and in the production Débora, the woman who undressed Colombia from the regional channel Teleantioquia.
The actor He had confirmed that he would not be in the second season of Pasión de Gavilanes which is currently in the filming process.
On the death of Boscán, users on social networks spoke: