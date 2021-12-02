Sebastián Boscán, remembered actor of Pasión de Gavilanes, passed away

During his career he participated in more than 20 productions.

Antioquia actor Leonado Zapata (Sebastián Boscán was his stage name), who was in charge of interpreting Leandro Santos in the soap opera Pasión de Gavilanes, died on Sunday night at the age of 51 due to a serious illness.

Actor Giovanni Suárez, who played Leandro Santos’ brother in the production, spoke about the unfortunate news through his Instagram account where he shared a couple of stories he recorded from a clinic because he is currently going through a complex situation due to health problems. “Sebitas, you know that I adored you, you are my brother. Peace in Sebas’s grave and may the Lord comfort the soul of all his loved ones, ”said Suárez. Another actor, Julio César Herrera, also spoke on his Twitter account: