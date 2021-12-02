Sarah Jessica Parker and Julia Roberts’ Secret to Great Skin at 50

Little addicted to makeup and not at all self-conscious about wrinkles, a completely natural sign, Sarah Jessica Parker and Julia Roberts They are an example of how you can look great at 50 without the need for touch-ups or filters. “I know what I look like. I have no other choice. What do you want me to do? Stop aging? Disappear?” As forcefully answered the protagonist of Sex in New York to all those who criticized her appearance, calling her old, during the filming of And Just Like That, the prequel to the hit HBO series Max.

Totally according to the actress, we do not have (nor do we want) a magic wand to stop aging, but we do take care of our skin as much as possible. How to brag about a brighter face, smooth and, ultimately, pretty? Write these down tips.

AS SARAH JESSICA PARKER TAKES CARE OF HER SKIN

The American actress is addicted to minimalist makeup, although if it is a night look she allows some licenses, such as a smoky eyeshadow. As revealed Elaine offer, your makeup artist in And Just Like That, the simple makeup – just a touch of gloss, a light foundation and a little color on the cheeks is enough – it has become Sarah Jessica Parker’s favorite. Ideal from the 50’s, unlike very heavy and striking makeup, it brings freshness to the face and rejuvenates.

As Sarah Jessica Parker takes care of her face.Gtresonline

Although the true secret of the desired “good face effect” of the interpreter is to follow a exhaustive ritual. Always carefully cleanses the skin, a mandatory command in every facial routine; exfoliate regularly, experts recommend exfoliating the face once a week if you have normal skin and every ten days if it is sensitive; and hydrates it both day and night. One of its essentials beauty it’s the moisturizer La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Fluid. Another trick? Sarah Jessica confesses that having very sensitive skin, she always uses fragrance-free cosmetics, to avoid redness or other possible reactions.

In your toiletry bag there is also a hydrating sunscreen, whose use throughout the year (not only in summer) is essential to protect the skin of the face. In addition to being linked to skin cancer, the sun is one of the main causes of photoaging, which results in spots, wrinkles and tightness.

JULIA ROBERTS ‘TRICKS TO REJUVENATE YOUR FACE

Selfies without makeup are common on the Instagram of Julia Roberts whose appearance is unbeatable. How does the actress keep her skin so smooth and luminous? We collect some of their secrets, many of them shared with Sarah Jessica Parker.

“As a responsible mother with three children who love to be outdoors, I totally trust a good sunscreen,” she confessed in an interview to the magazine People. An essential cosmetic to preserve not only the appearance of the skin but its health. Another of her beauty commands is never to go to bed with makeup on. Every night a deep Facial Cleansing (no excuses are valid) it is essential to remove both makeup and impurities that accumulate on the skin throughout the day.

After 50, the skin becomes drier and dull, at the same time it loses firmness; consequences of the decrease in collagen and elastin. Hence the protagonist of Pretty woman be a fan of moisturizers and treatment creams with powerful antioxidants such as vitamin C. Due to its anti-aging power, the hyaluronic acid and the retinol – two of the most common ingredients in facial creams- they will also be good allies of your beauty ritual for mature skin.

THREE CREAMS FOR YOUR FACIAL ROUTINE FROM 50

Colibri Cosmeticts night face cream For sale on Amazon (24.95 euros) Hydrates and fights wrinkles in areas as complex as the eye contour thanks to its formula with hyaluronic acid and retinol. Buy Product

Age Perfect Golden Age Cream by L’Oral Paris For sale on Amazon (8.99 euros) An ideal day cream for mature and dull skin. In addition to restoring the pink tone to the face, it enhances luminosity and firmness. Buy Product

Bella Aurora Splendor 10 Face Cream For sale on Amazon (18.69 euros) One of the best-selling creams for its lifting effect on the face, neck and décolleté. Buy Product

As an Affiliate, TELVA obtains income from the assigned purchases that meet the applicable requirements. The inclusion of links does not affect the editorial independence of this medium: the editors select and analyze the products freely, according to their criteria and specialized knowledge.

It may interest you