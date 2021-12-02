Salma Hayek: This is how the beautiful actress has changed physically since her Hollywood debut | PHOTOS

In recent weeks, Salma Hayek has experienced a new imposition in her already successful career as her participation in Marvel’s “The Eternals” has had a very good acceptance and proof of this is that its popularity in networks has increased considerably, in addition, interest has arisen to know more about the life and work of the beautiful 55-year-old actress, so here are some aspects that you possibly did not know about the also producer born in the Mexican state of Veracruz.

Salma Hayek Jimenez is the full name of the actress who was born on September 2, 1966 in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, her father is of Lebanese origin and her mother of Spanish origin, and it is known that From a very young age, she showed that one of her greatest passions was actingHowever, her parents prioritized her academic training and she was sent to the United States to study at a Catholic school.

Years later, he returned to Mexico and decided to study International Relations at the Universidad IberoamericanaHowever, he gave up his training to be able to dedicate himself fully to acting, participating in different plays that allowed him to demonstrate his talent and that is how in 1988 he got his first role in the telenovela “Nuevo Amanecer” opening the doors for other productions, however, well into the 1990s he decided to try his luck in the United States and moved to California to study acting.

In its foray into hollywood, The Mexican participated in different productions playing small roles, however, it did not take long for her to begin to be considered in larger productions with more relevant roles and her first major films arrived in 1995 with “Desperado” and “The alley of miracles.” Said participation by Salma Hayek, made her become one of the greatest Latin figures in international cinema, so in the following years she participated in multiple productions along with other stars of the scene such as Penélope Cruz, Will Smith, Matt Damon, Antonio Banderas and Edward Norton, who was her partner for several years.

By the 2000s, Salma Hayek was well established in Hollywood and was in 2002 when she decided to debut as a producer with the film “Frida”, which she also starred in and earned her several Oscar nominations, including “Best Actress” and although she did not manage to keep that award, it made her position herself among the Hollywood elite.

In the following years, Salma Hayek has participated in different films and her fame has allowed her to be more selective about her projectsFurthermore, he has represented Mexico in different world campaigns and has also taken advantage of his influence to support different social causes in favor of health and the environment.

Regarding her personal life, she has been married since 2009 to the French businessman, Francois-Henri Pinault, With whom he had his only daughter, Valentina Paloma, who is already 24 years old and is beginning to stand out on social networks thanks to her developed sense of fashion that she would have inherited from her mother.

