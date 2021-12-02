Sales of the week in Japan: Nintendo Switch dominates and Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl continue to sweep (12/02/21) – Nintenderos
The lists with the games and consoles that have sold the most during the last seven days in Japan, according to what was shared by Famitsu.
On this occasion, we can see that Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl they are still the best seller. For its part, Nintendo switch it remains the best-selling console again with the OLED model at the top.
Here are the lists:
Game Sales This Week:
01. [NSW] Pokemon Shiny Diamond / Shimmering Pearl (Pokemon Co.) – 355,046 / 1,750,688
02. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) – 35.012 / 364.509
03. [NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R (Konami) – 23,360 / New
04. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – 22,746 / 6,968,435
05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) 12,358 / 2,933,333
06. NSW]Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) – 11,905 / 2,291,581
07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) – 11,139 / 4,153,289
08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) – 11,010 / 4,517,749
09. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus) – 9,476 / 175,236
10. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (Pokemon Co.) – 8,920 / 4,206,024
Console sales this week:
- Nintendo Switch – 67,011 (17,521,471)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – 39,586 (4,234,895)
- Nintendo Switch OLED – 15,976 (392,977)
- PlayStation 5 – 7,391 (995,791)
- PlayStation 5 Digital – 1,596 (190,441)
- New Nintendo 2DS XL – 477 (1,177,830)
- Xbox Series X – 435 (70,354)
- Xbox Series S – 198 (52,416)
- PlayStation 4 – 84 (7,818,897)
