Salary 13 and Steven Spielberg

In this month in which the majority of wage earners receive their salary 13 (or Easter royalty), I want to suggest, both to moviegoers who like music and to music lovers who like movies, that they set aside some chelitos so that Come see Steven Spielberg’s new movie, “West Side Story,” which opens on Thursday, December 9, in various cinemas.

It is the second film adaptation of the homonymous musical with songs by Leonard Bernstein (music) and Stephen Sondheim (lyrics) and a libretto by Arthur Laurents, loosely based on “Romeo and Juliet”, by William Shakespeare, moving the action to a section of Manhattan, the Upper West Side, in the New York of the 50s of the 20th century and transforming the rivalry between the Montagues and the Capulets into a rivalry between two youth gangs of different ethnicities: the Jets (of European roots) and the Sharks (of Puerto Rican origin). ).

The musical was conceived, choreographed, and directed by Jerome Robbins. It opened on Broadway in 1957, receiving six Tony Award nominations. It was first adapted into a screen in 1961, winning the Oscar for Best Picture of the Year and in nine other categories, including Best Supporting Actress (Rita Moreno) and Best Director (which were actually two directors: Robert Wise and the aforementioned Jerome Robbins). It ranks 51st on the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 Greatest American Films of All Time.

Six decades later, Puerto Rican Rita Moreno is once again present in the new film adaptation, not only as an actress but also as an executive producer. Rita Moreno, who turns 90 on December 11, is one of the few artists who have won the Oscars, Golden Globe, Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Peabody awards.

The LP with the original version of the 1957 Broadway montage of “West Side Story” ranked number 48 among the best sellers of the 1950s and the LP with the soundtrack to the 1961 film ranked number 25. among the best sellers in the 1960s (and won the Grammy in the category “Best Soundtrack Album or Recording of Original Cast from Motion Picture or Television”).

Three of the songs on the soundtrack: “Somewhere”, “America” ​​and “Tonight”, occupy positions 20, 35 and 59, respectively, in the list of the 100 best songs of North American films of all time of the American Film Institute. Both of these three and other songs from “West Side Story” (“Maria”, “I Feel Pretty”, “Something’s Coming”, etc.) there are versions recorded by interpreters as diverse as the Bee Gees, Aretha Franklin, Barbra Streisand , Selena, Lola Flores, Gloria Estefan, Jon Secada, Phil Collins, Tom Waits, Johnny Mathis, Matt Monro, Bobby Darin, Sammy Davis Jr., Marvin Gaye, Andrea Bocelli, Plácido Domingo, José Carreras, Kiri Te Kanawa, Il Divo , Il Volo, Sarah Vaughan, Julie Andrews, Judy Garland, Dionne Warwick, Neil Diamond, Shirley Bassey, Nancy Wilson and a long etcetera that includes instrumental jazz versions of the orchestra led by Tito Rodríguez, Lalo Schifrin, André Previn, Oscar Peterson, Stan Kenton, Bill Barron, Cal Tjader, Manny Albam, Buddy Rich, Maynard Ferguson, Andy Durán, Bobby Sanabria, Alberto Favero, Dave Brubeck, Dave Grusin, Chick Corea, Earl Hines, George Benson, Wes Montgomery, JJ Johnson, Cannonball Adderley , Marian McPartland, Claude Bolling, Gary Burton, the band Nuev a Manteca and the trio made up of Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock and Jack DeJohnette, among others.

In the musical aspect, the new film adaptation has the participation of David Newman as arranger and Gustavo Dudamel as conductor of the orchestra. The new choreography is by Justin Peck. The cast is headed by Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort in the roles of Maria and Tony, played in the first version by Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer.

Both Steven Spielberg and part of the cast of the new version will be in a special of the television program “20/20” (entitled “Something’s Coming: West Side Story — A Special Edition of 20/20”) on the ABC channel (which is 130 on the Telecable de Altice), this Sunday the 5th at eight o’clock at night.

How will Steven Spielberg have left his “West Side Story”? Which of the two films will be our favorite, the one from 1961 or the one from 2021? We will know very soon. Meanwhile, let’s see, in these links, trailers of both films: