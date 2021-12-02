Rocket Lab announces Neutron, a reusable carbon composite rocket to compete with SpaceX

Image : Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab, an American aerospace company founded by New Zealand engineer Peter Beck, has unveiled the Neutron, a reusable rocket capable of launching eight tons of payload into low Earth orbit and then landing on the ground without losing the coping.

The 40-meter-high rocket, designed to put the new constellations of satellites into orbit, has a 5-meter bonnet and weighs 480 tons.

Its black color is not just a corporate decision. The rocket is made of a carbon fiber composite, lighter than aluminum, that Rocket Lab will manufacture with 3D printing techniques to lower costs. This technique, which is already used to make metal rockets, will allow the fiber to be installed at a rate of meters per minute.

According to Rocket Lab, Neutron will be the first middle-class launch vehicle made of carbon composite. This light and strong material is able to withstand immense heat and atmospheric launch and reentry forces, allowing the rocket to be launched over and over again while reducing flight costs.

The Neutron’s first stage is reusable and can autonomously return to the launch site, maneuvering with its control surfaces and restarting its engines to land on dry land. This is why the rocket is conical in shape with a wide base, seven meters in diameter, and fixed landing legs that are part of its own structure.

At the unveiling event, Beck didn’t overlook that the design eliminates the need for complex landing gear and expensive ocean operations – a taunt directed at SpaceX. But SpaceX’s rockets are bigger and more powerful, particularly the future Starship, and Peter Beck has some enmity with Elon Musk. Especially after SpaceX got into the small satellite ride-sharing business, Rocket Lab’s Electron specialty, so don’t pay much attention to what one says about the other’s business.

Going back to the Neutron, the second stage is disposable, but the coping itself is reused, as it is part of the main structure of the vehicle, as in the Starship. The design employs a mechanism known as “Hungry Hippo”. Rather than detach and fall into the ocean, the bonnet opens like a hippo’s jaws to release the second stage with the payload.

Rocket Lab has also announced the rocket engine that will power the Neutron. It’s a new design called Archimedes: a gas-powered cycle engine that uses methane as a fuel and liquid oxygen as an oxidant, like SpaceX’s Starship. It has a thrust of 1 meganewton and 320 seconds of specific impulse.

The first stage of the Neutron will use seven Archimedes engines, while the second stage will carry a single Archimedes engine with a large nozzle, optimized for vacuum. The rocket’s lightweight build reduces the need for engine complexity, so it will be a simple engine with modest performance requirements. Rocket Lab hopes to do a power-up test next year.

Rocket Lab has launched 107 satellites with the small Electron, the second most launched American rocket in recent years after SpaceX’s Falcon 9. With the Neutron, the Falcon 9 will have company, but Rocket Lab has not detailed its roadmap. Its first launch was expected in 2024.