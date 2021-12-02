Robert Duvall, active again at 90

The action of the film will take place in 1830. A Christian bale It is up to him to give life to detective Augustus Landor, who is commissioned to go to the West Point Military Academy, where a series of gruesome murders are taking place. The investigation has to be carried out under the greatest secrecy and with very few clues, but it will have the help of Edgar Allan Poe, who had not yet become a writer, and was serving in the military.

Young Harry Melling – known for playing Dudley Dursley, the fearsome cousin of Harry Potter– will give life to the author of “The crimes of the Morgue street”.

Scott Cooper himself adapts the screenplay, based on the novel homononym of Louis Bayard.

Netflix exceeded the supply of several rivals to secure world rights to the film. Dylan Weathered and Tracey Landon serve as producers. The film marks the third collaboration between Christian Bale and Cooper after Hostile and The law of the strongest.

The return of Robert Duvall, who recently shoots little cinema. You could see him in Widows, of 2018, and more recently has intervened in 12 Mighty Orphans, which has gone very unnoticed. The role of the actor, who has already turned 90, has not been specified.

