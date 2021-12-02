Robert Downey Jr. resurrects Iron Man … to save the planet

MADRID, Dec. 2 (CulturaOcio) –

Robert Downey Jr. said goodbye to Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame , last film in which he gave life to the superhero with whom he started the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the interpreter has resurrected his character to save the planet and raise awareness about the environment.

The interpreter In recent months he has turned to the Footprint Coalition, an organization created by himself to fight against climate change. On Tuesday, November 30, the star shared a clip in which she appears signing photos of Iron Man (Tony Stark). “With each signature, the planet becomes greener,” he says.

The artist left a link on his profile that offered more information about the initiative. Downey Jr. It has partnered with SWAU, a website that will put its autographs on sale. “All proceeds from the firm will fund the nonprofit FootPrint Coalition, which provides grants to advance and promote the adoption of environmental technologies and sustainability, “reads the website.

Although it has resurrected character For a good cause, it seems that the American is not willing to return to interpret it on the big screen. “I’ve done everything I could do with that character and now I can dedicate myself to other things. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the last nine movies and you realize that this is all part of a journey and that it all ends, “he told the Hindustan Times.

The actor will not return for the moment to Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he has other projects on the horizon. Oppenheime, All-Star Weekend, The Sympathizer and Sherlock Holmes 3 are his next works.