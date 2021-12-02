Robert Downey Jr. defends Chris Pratt after his lynching on social media

Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) in the Marvel Studios movie ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Photo: Europa Press Archive

Behind the avalanche of hatred unleashed in the last hours on social networks against Chris pratt, his companions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have come out in support of actor. One of the most blunt in his defense of the protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic world has been Robert Downey Jr. who has vindicated the figure of Pratt as an “authentic Christian who lives according to his principles.”

It all started with a new poll to choose the better, or in this case to worse, of the current panorama of Hollywood. The scriptwriter Amy berg (The warrior nun, Eureka) posted photos of Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris pine and also, Chris pratt, encouraging to discard one.

But what started as the umpteenth ‘battle of the Chris’ turned into a torrent of harsh criticism of Pratt for their political ideas or religious and even insults towards the actor whom they accuse, among other things, of supporting Donald trump for not being part of the initiative organized by the Russo brothers ‘Voters Assemble!’ in which other Marvel actors raise funds for Joe Biden.

A storm of hatred against Pratt what did he bring with him old and not contrasted accusations such as his alleged membership of a church that carries out anti-LGBTQ practices or his also alleged links with white supremacist movements.

Before the “cancellation” of Pratt, some of his colleagues in the Marvel Universe have come to their defense. Among them Robert Downey Jr. who has offered his support to actor with a blunt publication in social networks.

“What a world this … Those ‘sin free’ are throwing stones at my brother Chris Pratt … An authentic Christian who lives by his principles and who has never shown anything but positivity and gratitude,” he says Robert Downey Jr. in a message on Instagram posted with a photo of him and Pratt in the filming of the latest movies of Avengers. “If you have a problem with Chris… I have a good idea. Delete your social media accounts, think about your own character flaws, work on them, then celebrate your humanity, ”said the actor who gave life to Hombre de Hierro.

In addition to defending Downey Jr., Pratt has also received support from other teammates. Marvel as the co-star of the Guardians of the Galaxy saga Zoe saldana, which quoted a lyric from the late rapper Tupac Shakur, or the director thereof, James gunn.

No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it.

-Tupac

You got this @prattprattpratt . Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you know your heart and your worth! – Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) October 21, 2020

“I just found out about this nonsense. Chris Pratt is the best guy in the world. I have spent hours and hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, and he with me. Please, stop taking for granted what he believes, in politics or in any other area, just because he is a Christian, “said the director of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad.

Mark Ruffalo, one of the most critical actors with Trump and who are more actively promoting the vote in favor of Joe biden, also came out in defense of the actor who plays Star Lord. “Chris Pratt is the most trustworthy man there is. I know him personally, and instead of blurting out accusations they should look at how he lives his life. As a rule it is not very political. This is all a distraction. Let’s focus on our goal, folks. We are very close, ”tweeted the actor who plays the Hulk.