Rihanna pregnant? The singer would be expecting her first child with A $ ap Rocky

After officially becoming independent from the british monarchy, the Republic of Bardados recognized Rihanna as one of its most prominent cities.

Photo: AFP

The singer he moved to his country of origin to star in a ceremony in which she was named ‘National Hero’ and which had the participation of senior officials and the Prince carlos.

Rihanna pregnant?

Rihanna He monopolized the spotlight with his presence at the event, where some photographs unleashed a wave of rumors about a possible pregnancy with his partner A $ ap Rocky.

Photo: AFP

The followers of the interpreter of ‘Love on the brain‘They emphasized that the dress she chose for the evening showed her baby bump, a theme that became a trend through social networks.

The singer would be expecting her first child with A $ ap Rocky

Rumors of a possible pregnancy dates back to the past September 13 during the Met Gala, however, so far neither Rihanna and much less A $ ap Rocky, have confirmed or denied such information.

Photo: Archive

Some North American media even pointed out that due to the size of her belly, the also businesswoman would have at least, three months pregnant.