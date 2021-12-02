Rihanna launches her first perfume with her Fenty Beauty brand

Perfumes: why does your brain prefer some notes and not others?

By now we all know well that Rihanna has radically changed the makeup market. She couldn’t find the perfect foundation for her skin tone and, therefore, in 2017 she created the Fenty Beauty brand, “aimed at all women in the world”, with many shades of makeup bases, suitable for albino skin and skin. darker. After your brand launched its wide range of makeup funds, everyone went crazy and soon after, other brands followed suit …

But Rihanna not only has her own makeup line, but also ‘skincare’. Fenty Skin represents ‘The New Culture of Skincare’, as described by the singer, providing simple, hassle-free skincare for everyone. But Rihanna does not stop and now she has surprised us with another launch: she has just released a perfume.

‘Fenty Eau de Parfum’ captures Rihanna’s complex, vibrant and sensual essence. It is a spicy and sweet perfume at the same time, difficult to categorize, and designed so that it can be worn by everyone on any occasion. Inspired by different memories and places cherished throughout her life, Rihanna created ‘Fenty Eau de Parfum’ as a personal fragrance for herself and others. Evoke each person’s unique memories, connections, and experiences through the power of scent.

DR

Rihanna learned about fragrances from her mother, who worked in the beauty industry in Barbados. So she values ​​the deeply personal ritual of applying perfume on a daily basis and developed her signature approach, mixing different scents to create something unique. In fact, the ‘celeb’ personally selected each ingredient in its purest form and worked with LVMH’s world renowned Master Perfumer, Jacques Cavallier, to create this unique fragrance that combines magnolia and musk with mandarin orange, blueberry and hints of Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium and patchouli.

“Going to Grasse was like entering another world or kingdom. I remember I woke up, got ready, got on the plane, landed and went straight to the garden. You could immediately tell the story in the garden. You walk through it and you can smell it all. It’s a experience from the moment you arrive, “says the singer.

And don’t miss it! The bottle was designed to fit perfectly in your hand and represents a harmonious balance of femininity and masculinity, vintage and modern, with its curved body and beautiful amber brown hue. (Rihanna’s favorite color!).

DR

“I wanted a deep color that really represented all genders from all walks of life. Brown is my favorite color. Brown is who I am. Brown is my origin. If I’m going to make a fragrance that represents me, even the body language of the bottle has to match that. So I wanted something brown, but also transparent, so that you could see the liquid and the fragrance that you are going to experience, “says Rihanna.

The perfume will be on sale on December 6, 2021 in limited quantities and available for international shipping.

