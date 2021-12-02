Rihanna and her lessons in self-love and female empowerment | Famous
Rihanna She has positioned herself as one of the most successful and influential women with her 112 million followers on Instagram, 9 Grammy Awards, but her actions also make her a great role model.
From her song lyrics, her film projects, and her fashion and makeup businesses, the singer has taught self-love lessons and inspired the empowerment of all women.
All bodies are sexy
Their lingerie brand launched in 2018 is designed for all body types and offers different sizes that historically other brands never produced.
With the name Savage X Fenty, the singer showed everyone that the important thing is to feel good about each other’s body, regardless of what others say or beauty stereotypes. Her clothes show that any woman deserves to feel empowered and that “lingerie is not used for any man.”
Inclusion for all skin types
In 2017 Rihanna set a trend in the makeup industry, launching her cosmetics line called Fenty Beauty, which features 40 different foundation shades to suit any skin tone.
His idea, in addition to being inclusive, made the other makeup companies follow in his footsteps and expand their base colors in their cosmetics. With this, the singer showed all women and the world that all skin types deserve to be treated the same.
As with her lingerie brand that seeks to make women who are outside the general conception of beauty feel attractive, the ‘Diamonds’ interpreter has been proud of her size and curves.
The ‘Umbrella’ singer uses events and her social networks to show her body unceremoniously and promote body positive. This acceptance that she has of herself is what she seeks to teach her fans to empower themselves.
A few months after her 34th birthday, the ‘Love the way you lie’ singer generates a lot of empathy with her fans for the sincere way she communicates and behaves.
In 2017 she told InStyle that people grow and are successful when they are who they really are, that’s why she handles herself like this, being transparent.
“I can only do everything I can to encourage girls and women to respect their uniqueness and be 100% true to themselves.”