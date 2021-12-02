Ridley Scott explodes against millennials for failure of ‘The Last Duel’ – El Financiero

Los Angeles.- The filmmaker Ridley scott believes that the commercial failure of his film ‘The last duel‘ it’s because millennial public apathy, who “never want me to teach them anything unless you tell them on their phone.”

The director of movies like ‘Blade runner‘ and ‘Gladiator‘he assured this Monday that he is satisfied with the promotional campaign run by Disney despite the fact that the film, which had a budget of more than 100 million dollars, It has only grossed 27 million worldwide since its premiere in October.

“Disney did a fantastic promotional job. The bosses loved the movie, because I was worried it wouldn’t be for them, but they really liked the movie, so their publicity, etc., was excellent, ”Scott said, according to Variety.

The film, which received good reviews at the Venice Film Festival and stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer, is one of the biggest economic disappointments of the year, already difficult because of the pandemic.

However, Scott justified during an interview with Marc maron in the WTF podcast that the absence of an audience was not due to the health situation or errors in the promotion.

“I think it all comes down to … What we have today is To the public who grew up on those damn cell phones. Millennials, who never want to be taught anything unless you tell them on their phone, ”explained the 83-year-old director.

“It’s a wide range, but I think we are facing it right now with Facebook. We are in the wrong directionIt’s something that happens when this last generation has been given the wrong kind of trust, I think, ”he added.

However, the filmmaker said of his film that “everyone thought it was a spectacular script” and admitted that “you can’t always win.”

The story that ‘The Last Duel’ tells is told from three different points of view and revolves around a noble woman (Jodie Comer) who in 14th century France decides to testify against her husband’s best friend (Adam Driver) (Matt Damon) because of rape, which will lead to the fate of the three being decided in a duel to the death.

“It has been a challenging film that in my opinion sheds light on an important issue, I think it’s one of my best movies”Scott said about the project at the last Venice Film Festival.

The director premieres another project this week, ‘House of gucci‘, whose early reviews offer mixed opinions.

With information from Variety.