Revealed the reason for the meetings between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd – El Cachanía

There was no confirmation, but all the American paper media were there couché pending by if there was a kiss, a gesture or a font that would put an end to the doubt: Were you starting a relationship or was it a collaboration? Now, finally, it seems that what has happened in recent weeks between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd has been revealed.





As published The Hollywood Reporter it would all be about … work. Exactly: there is no love at all for either party. Only the musician is working on his next series for HBO, The Idol, in which he acts as both producer and creator and screenwriter and as a leading actor alongside Lily-Rose Depp.

And who has Hollywood experience in those three fields? Well, yes, Angelina Jolie, who has also served as director of several films, so the meetings between the 46-year-old American actress and the Canadian singer, who this year has blown 31 candles, were about his introduction in the world of acting, combining this with other functions on the set, and he needed a good teacher.

Despite the fact that these meetings had taken place in exclusive restaurants (such as the famous Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, where Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently left together, the latter with hickeys on their necks), it seems that we will not have new couple in Los Angeles, but teacher and gifted student, since music has already made its first steps as an actor, because it appeared in one of the most awarded films recently: Rough diamonds, with Adam Sandler.

In addition, he has been the scriptwriter of a chapter of Father Made in USA and recently it has been possible in the first preview of Rosalía’s new album, Fame.

Source link: Revealed the reason for the meetings between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd