Resident Evil 4 Remake and Outbreak release date leaked?

Resident Evil 4 Remake could be a reality that arrives ahead of schedule. Thanks to an Nvidia leak, it emerged that Capcom could have the title ready by 2022; a year before what was speculated at first, when rumors suggested that Resident Evil Revelations 3 would arrive in 2022, reserving Resident Evil 4 Remake for 2022. However, recent comments suggest that both Resident Evil 4 Remake like Resident Evil Outbreak, which could also be a remake of the game, will arrive next year. This time it was the Twitter user Evil VR who has indicated the possible launch date of both installments.

Will this be the release date for Resident Evil 4 Remake? Will Resident Evil Outbreak arrive next year?

As we can see, the release date of Resident Evil 4 Remake would be November 1, 2022, while Outbreak would arrive a few months earlier, on March 1, 2022. This would be the first time, in this generation, that Capcom It would launch two major installments of its saga in the same year, since to date it has only released one Resident Evil annually; either original title or reboot. But it would not be unreasonable for Capcom to follow this strategy, given that the original Resident Evil Outbreak included an online mode. In recent years we have seen Capcom’s various attempts to enter this genre, through Resident Evil Resistance without going any further.

Although both games are yet to be confirmed, the truth is that it would be a surprise if they came true. Especially in regards to Resident Evil Outbreak.