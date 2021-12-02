Reese Witherspoon mourns the death of actress Jessica Campbell, El Siglo de Torreón

Actress Jessica Campbell, best known for her role in the film Election, where she shared credits with Reese Witherspoon, died suddenly and unexpectedly at age 38.

This was reported by Campbell’s family to TMZ where they announced that he died on December 29 in Portlan, United States.

Family members of the actress are still awaiting the results of the Multnomah County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

According to the testimony of her cousin Sarah Wessling, Jessica’s death was surprising, since that day Campbell, who is currently engaged in naturopathic medicine, worked a normal day treating patients, and when she returned home to visit her mother. and her aunt went into the bathroom but never came out.

When they found Campbell on the ground, her family tried to revive her, as did the emergency department but to no avail.

Days before her death, the actress said she had discomfort related to a cold, although she never confirmed that it was COVID-19.

Jessica Campbell is known for her role in the movie Election with Matthew Broderick, Chris Klein and the renowned actress, Reese Witherspoon, who fired her with an emotional message through her Twitter account.

“It is so devastating to hear this. Working with Jessica at Election was a pleasure. I send all my love to Jessica’s family and loved ones, ”Witherspoon said on the social network.

Campbell also appeared on the popular television series Freaks and Geeks, as well as The Safety of Objects and Junk.