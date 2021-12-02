Ranking Netflix in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Wednesday, December 1

Nothing is more boring than that endless search for movies on your platform. streaming favorite.

1. Rich and pampered

The billionaire is tired of the whims of his own children and decides to teach them a lesson. He announces to them that he has been ruined. Now spoiled teenagers will have to do what they have never done: go to work, learn to love and value life.

2. Love called twice

During World War II, Washington has seen its population increase notably and housing problems are increasing. A girl is forced to share her apartment with two men, which causes problems of coexistence, but the situation will become even more complicated when love arises between her and the youngest of her guests. (FILMAFFINITY)

3. Wound

Jackie Justice is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Unlucky and seething with rage and regret years after the fight, her manager and boyfriend Desi persuades her into a brutal underground fight and catches the eye of a fighting league promoter who promises Jackie a life back in the game. octagon. But the path to redemption unexpectedly turns personal when Manny, the son she delivered as a baby, shows up on her doorstep. A triumphant story of a fighter who claims her power, inside and outside the ring, when everyone has told it.

Four. The laws of the border

Summer 1978. Ignacio Cañas is a 17-year-old introverted and somewhat misfit student living in Girona. When he meets Zarco and Tere, two young criminals from the city’s Chinatown, he finds himself immersed in an unstoppable career of theft, robbery and robbery. It is the story in which Nacho grows older, crossing the line between good and evil, between justice and injustice.

5. A Castle for Christmas

The famous American writer Sophie travels to Scotland and wants to buy a castle, but the fussy owner, Myles (a Scottish duke), is reluctant to sell it to a foreigner. While trying to find a compromise, the couple constantly clash, but along the way they may find more than they bargained for.

6. The Boy Who Saved Christmas

An ordinary boy named Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure through the snowy north in search of his father, who is on a mission to discover the legendary elven village, Elfhem. Alongside a stubborn reindeer named Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon finds his destiny in this magical tale that proves that nothing is impossible.

7. Jack Reacher: Never go back

Major Susan Turner, leader of Reacher’s former military unit, is falsely accused of treason. Jack Reacher will have to get her out of prison and discover the truth behind a government conspiracy to clear their names and save their lives. During the escape, Reacher will discover a secret from his past that could change his life forever. Sequel to “Jack Reacher” (2012).

8. Red alert

When Interpol sends out a “Red Alert”, it means that Police departments around the world must be on the alert to catch the most wanted criminals. All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gadot & Reynolds). A coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen.

9. The 14 eight-thousand: There is nothing impossible

The intrepid Nepalese climber Nimsdai Purja undertakes a seemingly impossible mission: to crown the world’s 14 peaks that exceed 8,000 meters in just seven months.

10. The Equalizer 2

Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) guarantees unshakable justice for the exploited and oppressed, but how far will he go when it comes to someone he loves?

