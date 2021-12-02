Ranking Hulu in the United States: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Wednesday, December 1

In a market as saturated as that of Internet streaming services, these platforms struggle to have the best productions. Hulu He is no stranger to this reality and, willing to become a strong opponent, provides his subscribers with the list of his 10 films with the best acceptance in the United States.

We are talking about the list that classifies the titles according to who is watching what in real time. If you are interested in knowing what quality content is available, keep reading the following paragraphs.

United States.

1. Elf

One Christmas Eve, in an orphanage, a baby crawls into Santa’s sack of gifts and ends up in his workshop at the North Pole. Although he is adopted and educated as an elf there, as he grows up, he becomes three times larger than the inhabitants of the region. It seems clear that he will never fit into the elven world; what you need is to find your real family. With this intention, he travels to New York, where he will discover that life does not consist only of skating and eating sweets; so he feels out of place again. However, he manages to find his father, Walter (James Caan), a publisher of children’s books addicted to work and money who is on Santa Claus’s blacklist. Buddy also finds a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and discovers that his ten-year-old half-brother (Daniel Tay) doesn’t believe in elves or Santa Claus or Christmas. In reality everyone seems to have forgotten the true meaning of Christmas.

2. The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown into adults and drifted apart from each other, but a new baby boss with a cutting edge approach is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business.

3. Deadpool

Based on the unconventional Marvel anti-hero, Deadpool narrates the origin of an ex-special forces operative named Wade Wilson, converted to a mercenary and who after being subjected to a cruel experiment acquires quick healing powers, adopting Wade then Deadpool’s alter ego. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool tries to hunt down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

Four. Deadpool 2

Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), better known as Deadpool, his battle name and anti-heroic identity, is back with Deadpool 2 and this time his mission will be to save a boy named Russell (Julian Dennison) from the hands of a powerful rival. named Cable (Josh Brolin). In order to fulfill his task, the antihero will form a group to which he will put the name of X-Force. Sequel to the hit movie (grossed over $ 780 million worldwide) parody of 2016’s mutant superheroes, also starring Reynolds.

5. A crazy christmas

When their only teenage daughter leaves home for the first time, the Krank couple decide to “skip Christmas” (no gifts, no tree …) and go on vacation. However, at the last minute her daughter changes her mind and decides to go home. Then the Kranks will have to hurriedly and busily get ready for the Christmas holidays.

6. Caged

An African American man is imprisoned and placed in solitary confinement after being found guilty of murdering his wife as he is haunted by inner demons and his wife dead and pushed over the edge by an abusive guard.

7. Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo and Raphael return along with April O’Neil (Megan Fox), Vern Fenwick (Will Arnett) and a new masked vigilante, Casey Jones (Stephen Amell), to battle even more evil and powerful villains. Super villain Shredder escapes from prison and joins forces with mad scientist Baxter Stockman (Tyler Perry) and his two henchmen, Bebob (Gary Anthony Williams) and Rocksteady (WWE superstar Stephen Sheamus Farrelly), to carry out a diabolical plan to conquer the world. As the Turtles prepare to face Shredder and his gang, they will also have to fight a new enemy, even more powerful and also with evil intentions: General Krang.

8. Last vacation

Georgia Byrd (Queen Latifah), a shy New Orleans shop assistant, leads an insignificant life. When he finds out that he has only three weeks to live, he decides to make his dream come true: to travel to Europe. During her vacation, having nothing to lose, she experiences a true metamorphosis that affects everyone around her. (FILMAFFINITY)

9. The Gang: Heroes of the Day

Have a blast with Spanky, Alfalfa, Darla, Buckwheat, Petey the dog, and the entire gang as they set off to carry out their usual shenanigans! The Gang is trying to get the money their grandmother needs to save her bakery. The only problem is that they don’t do anything right. From a sloppy pet wash service to a no less gruesome taxi service. They can’t get a penny. Their only hope is to win a local talent show award… but have you heard Alfalfa sing?

10. Planet of the Humans

Hosted by Michael Moore, “Planet of the Humans” sends a message to the viewer that many dare not enact: We are losing the war on climate change because we are following in the footsteps of leaders who have led us on the right path, selling the ecological movement to the business interests of the United States. (FILMAFFINITY)

The cinema has amazed us since its appearance. Hulu spoils us with the best hits at the box office.

On this platform, you will find productions of all kinds and for all tastes: fantasy, humor, action, drama … so take the opportunity to watch several movies in a row. You know what you’ll find them available on Hulu.

Do you know what your new favorite film will be? Do you feel like doing a marathon? 24 hours a day will not be enough to see the most select of the seventh art!