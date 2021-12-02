Raekwon Says RZA Turned Down Leonardo DiCaprio-Endorsed Wu-Tang Clan Biopic

Raekwon has revealed that RZA had turned down a Wu-Tang Clan biopic deal that had the support of Leonardo DiCaprio.

In the rapper’s new memoir, From Staircase to Stage: The Story Of Raekwon And Wu-Tang Clan, he explained how he and RZA disagreed on the final format of a biopic, as Raekwon insisted on a biopic like Straight Outta Compton while RZA wanted a multi-season television series.

Raekwon writes in the excerpt, obtained by Rolling Stone, that he met DiCaprio thanks to A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip, saying the couple “met Leo and his then-girlfriend in Brooklyn, at an old gangster-looking pizzeria nearby. from Sunset Park that Leo loves. “

He continued: “We had a great time, eating pizza, telling stories, laughing and so on. So we started talking about the possibility of making a Wu-Tang movie and I told Leo that I would love for him to do a role in it, whatever. what I would like to do.

“He told me about his production company and all the directors that he thought could do a great job, and they were great names and people that he had worked with. He was very open to the idea, and after that meal, he made the executives of your production company contacted me. “

Raekwon went on to explain that RZA met with DiCaprio’s crew, and that he “saw him play a role” and then just “went through the hoop.”

And he added: “I realized that I was not going to agree to do it, and my instinct told me why: my guess is that I was already in bed with a production company, fully involved in the development of the scripted series for television, although neither of us had signed. “

He revealed that RZA lobbied for a serial project for the band, writing: “I kept calm and didn’t get mad at him, but in my heart I knew more than ever that his relationships in Hollywood mattered more to him than his relationship with U.S.

“I was burying a dream deal about pride.”

Meanwhile, DiCaprio will star in Adam McKay’s upcoming film Don’t Look Up, the trailer of which you can see here.