Prostate cancer: treatment and early detection

María Victoria Tornamira, Medical Director of Oncology at MSD in Spain.

November is the Men’s Health Awareness Month. Known as Movember, is a key moment to raise awareness about the prostate cancer, the most common tumor among men in Spain, with more than 35,700 diagnoses each year. This tumor is associated with a significant mortality rate, since it constitutes the third cause of death related to cancer in men in our country; In 2020 alone, 5,798 men died from prostate cancer. In this context, experts highlight precision medicine as one of the main advances in the approach to the disease, more specifically in cases of advanced prostate cancer.



Castration-resistant metastatic prostate cancer

About 10 percent of prostate cancer patients present with metastasis, and about 25 percent of those diagnosed with localized disease may relapse. “Virtually all patients with advanced prostate cancer sooner or later develop resistance to treatment after an average exposure of two years, evolving to castration resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), which implies a worse prognosis ”, he explains Javier Puente, medical oncologist at the Hospital Clínico Universitario San Carlos de Madrid.

In the context of CRPC, two large groups of patients are distinguished. Patients with CRPC without metastasis, that is, those with localized or locally advanced prostate cancer, whose cancer has evolved in such a way that it is resistant to traditional castration. 33 percent of these will develop resistance in the next two years and more than half in a three-year period.

The other large subgroup are those patients with resistance to castration accompanied by metastasis (mCRPC). This group is the largest and is accompanied by the worst survival results. “The development of prostate cancer is often promoted by male sex hormones called androgens, including testosterone. In patients with mCRPC, prostate cancer grows and spreads to other parts of the body ”, continues this expert.

Despite the increase in the number of therapies available for men with mCRPC, the five-year survival it remains low (31 percent), especially when compared to the overall 5-year survival rate for prostate cancer overall (85 percent). Prolonging such survival is one of the key goals of treatment.



Testing and precision medicine in prostate cancer

Advances in the development of precision medicine are enabling new discoveries in the molecular biology of disease. In this sense, Frederick Red, a pathologist at the Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital in Madrid, explains that “the analysis of new biomarkers could, in the future, determine the choice of treatment based on the individual molecular profile of each tumor and each patient ”.

Alterations or mutations in the genes involved in the DNA repair pathway are one of the main alterations present in prostate cancer. “In prostate cancer, it is essential to know these mutations in order to establish the best possible approach, since they influence the prognosis and treatment of the disease,” continues Rojo.

Alterations or mutations in prostate cancer influence the prognosis and treatment of the disease

Early diagnosis and multidisciplinary approach



Currently, in prostate cancer, an increasing number of cases are detected in earlier stages of the disease. Thanks to the diagnostic and therapeutic improvements, is increasing patient survival.

However, according to specialists, there is still a lot of awareness work ahead to detect tumors in the initial stages and with a better prognosis. In the words of Carmen González Enguita, Head of the Urology Service at the Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital in Madrid, “the early diagnosis of prostate cancer allows us to treat it in time, something that undoubtedly facilitates the good prognosis of the disease. Because, It is essential to go for a urological assessment of prostate health from 45-50 years of age. This is as simple as a prostate scan and a blood test (PSA). However, there are still many men who delay going to the Urology consultation due to the taboos associated with this pathology. Movember He reminds us every year in November that we must work to make the population aware of the importance of going to a specialist ”.

In addition, from patient associations such as the Spanish Group of Cancer Patients (Gepac), they identify as another of the opportunities for improvement within the approach to the disease, the establishment of objectives and the coordination from the different specialties. A) Yes, Marcos Martinez, manager of the association, affirms that “the treatment of the disease from a multidisciplinary perspective that ensures the participation of expert professionals, providing information, allows the patient can participate in consensual decision-making, since these decisions are going to have an important impact on their quality of life ”.

In this regard, Maria Victoria Tornamira, Medical Director of Oncology at MSD in Spain affirms that “the involvement of all specialists, from the family doctor to the pathologist, urologist and oncologist in the different phases of the disease, it can represent a new reality for patients, thanks to a multidisciplinary and individualized care according to its characteristics and tumor profile, achieving the greatest benefit for each patient ”.

For its part, Marta Moreno, Director of Corporate Affairs and Market Access of Astrazeneca Spain, explains that “together with the multidisciplinary approach, precision medicine is completely changing the oncology landscape. In prostate cancer, knowing the disease better allows specialists to establish individualized treatment routes which are key to improving the prognosis and quality of life of these patients ”.