Price of the dollar at the close today, December 1, Mexico

The peso traded at 21.49 units per dollar near the close of the session this Wednesday, with a loss of 0.27 percent compared to Tuesday’s reference price; mEarlier it was appreciated until 21.12 units.

The Mexican currency reversed its gains and depreciated on the return of a wave of aversion to risk assets after a first case of the new variant of the omicron coronavirus was detected in the United States.

Dollar in banks

BBVA Mexico : 21.78 pesos

: 21.78 pesos Citibanamex : 21.97 pesos

: 21.97 pesos Banorte : 21.75 pesos

: 21.75 pesos Santander: 21.95 pesos

Investors also weighed “aggressive” comments from the US Federal Reserve (Fed), while at the local level, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) raised its inflation forecast and lowered its economic growth forecast for this year.

“At a global level the growth in number of cases (of the new variant) it may cause new confinement measures and travel restrictions to be implemented, affecting economic activity at the end of the year, “said financial group Base in a report.

The Fed chief said Tuesday that risks of higher inflation have increased and that it is a good time to withdraw the reference to “transitory”. He added that the central bank is likely to discuss a faster asset purchase downsizing at its next meeting.

Meanwhile, the nominated for head of Mexico’s central bank, Victoria RodríguezHe told senators that the autonomy of the monetary entity must be “unrestricted” and that it will defend its mandate if it is ratified.

Real-time dollar

At debt market, the 10-year bond yield was stable at 7.48 percent, as was the 20-year rate at 7.88 percent.

