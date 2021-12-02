price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

HONOR has introduced its new family of flagship smartphones, The HONOR 60 HONOR 60 Pro. The surprising thing about the presentation is that they arrive just a few months after the HONOR 50 series and with hardly any changes that leave it as successors with very little joke.

This time the flagship family consists of only two models, one normal and the other Pro, but in reality they share many aspects with each other – and actually also with their predecessors.

HONOR 60 5G and HONOR 60 Pro 5G, technical characteristics

HONOR 60 HONOR 60 Pro Screen 6.67-inch OLED FullHD + resolution, 2340 x 1080 pixels 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate 6.78-inch OLED FullHD + resolution, 2652 x 1080 pixels 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7788G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G + RAM 8/12 GB 8/12 GB Storage 128/256 GB 256 GB OS MagicUI 5 based on Android 11 MagicUI 5 based on Android 11 Rear cameras 108 megapixels f / 1.9 main 8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle 2 megapixels for depth 108 megapixels f / 1.9 main 50 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle 2 megapixels f / 2.4 for depth Frontal camera 32 megapixels 50 megapixels f / 2.4 Battery 4,800 mAh with 66W fast charge via USB Type-C 4,800 mAh with 66W fast charge via USB Type-C Others 5G connectivity On-screen fingerprint sensor Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6 5G connectivity On-screen fingerprint sensor Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6 Price From 2,699 yuan, about $ 424 Starting at 3,699 yuan, about $ 581

A nut setting

The HONOR 60 and HONOR 60 Pro are a previous generation nut adjustment. The main focus is on the design, now more refined to almost make the edges disappear in the two models, with special mention to what was achieved in the Pro model.

Of the rest, the two new HONORs are practically identical in their internal technical characteristics.



HONOR 60 Pro (left) and HONOR 60 (right)

Both HONOR 60 and HONOR 60 Pro have OLED panels with FullHD + resolution and adaptive refresh rate up to 120 Hz. This aspect is a novelty compared to the previous generation that, although it integrated the 120 Hz, they were not adaptive. The difference in terms of screen is in the size: the HONOR 60 stays at 6.67 inches, while the HONOR 60 Pro reaches 6.78 inches.

As we already mentioned, there is a significant adjustment in the panel design. On the HONOR 60 Pro the lateral curves have been taken to the extreme to almost make the edges disappear. In addition, they have also been extended to the corners, notably reducing the lower and upper frames.

On the other hand, the HONOR 60 does not have such a drastic adjustment in its panel, but it does notice a reduction of the frames compared to the previous generation.





Continuing with the design, on the back is kept the double ring for the camera, but with a slight adjustment: now each ring houses a single sensor, while the third is a small sensor in the middle of the other two.

Since we mentioned the cameras, and going into technical details, the main sensor in both new HONOR smartphones is 108 megapixels, accompanied by a small 2 megapixel sensor for depth. The difference is in the ultra wide angle sensor, 8 megapixels on the HONOR 60 and 50 megapixels on the HONOR 60 Pro.

Finally, the 32-megapixel front-facing camera from the previous generation sticks with the HONOR 60, but the big brother takes a big leap: the HONOR 60 Pro boasts a 50 megapixel front camera, the highest megapixel count in a camera for selfies up to now.





Like the previous generation, the HONOR 60 series integrates interesting software to get more out of the photographic hardware, for example to take simultaneous video with the rear and front cameras.

In terms of power, the Snapdragon 778G remains for the HONOR 60, while the HONOR 60 Pro increases its power with the Snapdragon 778G + recently introduced. Both smartphones have options of 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage for the minor, only 256 GB for the major. The two integrate MagicUI 5 based on Android 11, and being focused on China, without Google services.

The battery in the new HONOR 60 is 4,800 mAh with fast charging of 66W, leaving behind the 100W load released the last generation. finally, a fingerprint sensor on the screen, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 complement the technical sheet of these smartphones.

HONOR 60 and HONOR 60 Pro, availability and price





The new HONOR 60 and HONOR 60 Pro have been presented in China, where they will go on sale in the coming weeks with official prices of:

HONOR 60 5G, 8/128 GB: 2,699 yuan, about $ 424

HONOR 60 5G, 8/256 GB: 2,999 yuan, about $ 471

HONOR 60 5G, 12/256 GB: 3,299 yuan, about $ 519

HONOR 60 Pro 5G, 8/256 GB: 3,699 yuan, about $ 581

HONOR 60 Pro 5G, 12/256 GB: 3,999 yuan, about $ 628

The new HONOR smartphones will be available in four colors: blue (starry sky), silver with orange gradient, green and classic black.

For now there are no details of the release of the HONOR 60 and HONOR 60 Pro to other markets around the world. However, considering that the HONOR 50 series arrived in Mexico, and many other countries, such as the debut of the new independent company and with the return to fully collaborate with Google, it is almost likely that the new generation will also make its way. to the international market soon.