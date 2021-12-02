price and launch date in Mexico

In mid-November it was announced that Microsoft would launch a Xbox Series S bundle in the United States and that it would reach other regions by the end of the year. In this, in addition to the console, we can also find content for ‘Fortnite’ and ‘Rocket League’.

Mexico, being a country with a majority of Xbox users, is normal for these things to arrive officially, and in Amazon Mexico we can already set it aside. With this, its price of 8,499 pesos was also revealed to us, in addition to its launch It will be tomorrow, December 2.

Xbox Series S – Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle

Its price is exactly the same as that of its launch a year ago and it must be taken into account that the console began to fall in price shortly after being launched. In fact, right now it is available for 6,699 pesos and we do not rule out that this package soon may have a small discount.

It is sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico, it has free shipping for all users and those with an Amazon Prime subscription can enjoy next day delivery depending on your city. Once it goes up for sale, there will be months without interest available and accidental damage insurance.

In the box we will not find the necessary codes to be able to acquire the gift content, but when configuring the console these can be redeemed with the Microsoft account that we use to log in. The content is as follows:

Fortnite: Midnight Drive Bundle featuring the Dark Skull Outfit, Dark Skull Backpack, Dark Slasher Pco, and 1,000 V-Bucks.

Midnight Drive Bundle featuring the Dark Skull Outfit, Dark Skull Backpack, Dark Slasher Pco, and 1,000 V-Bucks. Rocket League: Purple Masamune Car, Purple Virtual Wave Throttle, Purple Zefram Tires, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits.

The price of 1,000 Fornite V-Bucks in the Microsoft Store is 154 pesos, while 1,100 credits in ‘Rocket League’ have a value of 196 pesos. That is, we have 350 pesos of virtual free coins.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the content that Epic Games includes on consoles and accessories are exclusive, which means that lthe only way to obtain these cosmetics is by buying the console. The same goes for items like the Xbox Black and White Controller.

