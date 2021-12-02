Presented Lucha Libre jerseys in collaboration with AAA and Charly

The folklore of Mexican wrestling will invade the Mexican soccer fields as of the next tournament. The alliance they made Charly and AAA The result is six jerseys that pay tribute to the national pankration. The stadiums of the MX League they will be transformed into authentic arenas thanks to the color of the spectacle sport that will be impregnated in the players.

The concept #DelRingALaCancha It consists of half a dozen alternative uniforms for the Clausura 2022 tournament, which will be accompanied by six characters from the imagination of Dorian Roldán and his team.

This was the response to the controversy that broke out in the pages of RECORD, after Psycho Clown stated that “in Mexican soccer there were more clowns than in wrestling.” After two days of incognito in this regard, the result was the aforementioned alliance.

The Academician (Atlas), Super tuzo (Pachuca), Eternal Resistance (Querétaro), Warrior spirit (Saints), King Xolo (Xolos) and Leonidas (León), are the characters that will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the company founded by Antonio Peña. Through these fighters and the alternative designs, which will be used during the next tournament, the teams will seek to offer a new alternative in terms of identity.

“It is not an edition that arrives for a single occasion or a single day,” said the Director General of Lucha Libre AAA during the presentation. “This line is going to be used in the tournament Closing 2022. We will have many surprises prepared, I think it will be very interesting to see who represents these fighters ”, he added.

In all the shirts, the essence of spectacle sports is highlighted, as well as its most characteristic distinctive such as masks, the typical typography of wrestling posters, as well as a range of colors that go out of the conventional for greater appeal. .

The items featured are expected to see action during the three-time-stellar caravan’s 30th anniversary tour, which kicks off December 4 in Triplemanía Regia II, at the Sultán Palace in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

