Sinaloa.- One woman approximately 32 years of age, it turned out injured after suffering a car accident in which two vehicles participated in events that occurred on the José Limón boulevard at the height of a well-known commercial plaza at the north exit of the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The identity of the injured woman was not released, but it was reported that she was taken to a hospital to be reviewed when it was reported that she is pregnant.

The event took place around 7:05 p.m., presumably at do not serve the traffic lights in said road located in the ISSSTESIN sector.

Pregnant woman is injured in crash in Culiacán | Photo: Debate

Firefighters came to the place to help those affected and after reviewing the alleged participants, the woman was transferred to a hospital to mention that she is pregnant.

The injured woman was traveling aboard a Sentra car, which resulted in damage to her right side.

I also participated a vehicle of the Spark line, red color, which has damage to the front. Traffic elements came to the site to collect data on the event and define responsibilities. Insurance personnel are being awaited for the parties involved to reach a mutual arrangement.