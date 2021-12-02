Piojo Herrera blames Solari for the poor level of Sebastián Córdova

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 01.12.2021 20:53:58





Miguel Herrera is installed with Tigers in the Semifinals of the Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League, but that does not prevent him from looking at the America, his former team, a topic he touched on the probable departure of Sebastian Cordova.

In recent days the rumor has grown that Sebastián Córdova could go to Chivas in exchange for Uriel antuna,, something that is not pleased to Piojo Herrera, who points to a ‘responsible’ for the player’s loss of play.

For the coach of Tigers, the name of Alvaro Fidalgo is the key, since he considers it the bet of Santiago Solari for the creation zone, which has relegated the Olympic medalist to the bench.

“Now the coach brings Álvaro Fidalgo, who is a good player, but not one off the charts and relegates Córdova to the background. Fidalgo is the coach’s bet and you had to respect, but Cordova with zero games he falls into a situation of not playing, he comes in to resolve in 20 or 30 minutes, but in selection he shows good things, “he told ESPN.

The possible departure of Cordova to the Guadalajara is something that for Miguel Herrera It seems unlikely, as he considers that he can regain the level of play that he once showed.

“I totally doubt it and it is almost certainly a lie because they wouldn’t trade a player like that and more of that class. Sebastian needed determination. With me he always responded and when he demanded he stuck his head out and scored goals, “he said.