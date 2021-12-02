Permission to land

The first time I flew alone was on a transatlantic flight. She was 15 years old and was traveling to the United States, where she was going to spend a month as a trainee instructor at a summer camp. Everything was planned: I would land in JFK, and there a taxi would pick me up to accompany me to my destination. During the flight I had been practicing my English with the couple next door, a married couple from Boston who made me participate in their card games and summer anecdotes. As I was not fully fluent in the language, I did not quite understand what was happening when we started to descend several hours earlier than planned. Leaning against the window, the landscape I was seeing was nothing like the urban skyline of New York skyscrapers – in fact, I was just glimpsing a huge green plain. The couple explained to me that we were making an emergency landing due to lack of fuel. When the plane touched down I called my mother, who answered me with a start from the early Spanish morning. I confirmed to him that he was in an unidentified military base, but everything was going well, he had made friends.

There is nothing more democratic than an airplane, where passengers are compressed, forced to share vital space with strangers for hours. But when there is an emergency, all those outsiders become companions in battle, in your community, at least for as long as the crisis and uncertainty last. I perfectly remember that couple from Boston, the poster under which I had to wait (Unaccompanied minors). Airplanes and airports have a bit of limbo: after a few hours it’s easy to feel like Tom Hanks in The terminal, without a house or a fixed course. Enrique Vila-Matas has a wonderful reflection on flights. “When does something start? If I go on a trip, when the plane leaves, a plot always sets in motion for me. But at what point did that plot, that story really begin? Was it when I checked in the suitcase, or when I stopped a taxi to go to the airport, or when the stewardess refused to give me more than one newspaper, or when, ten years before, I began to dream on that trip, or when I fell asleep during the flight and I dreamed that we were flying over the blue convulsions of some cliffs in the Pacific? ”. The question is not where you travel, but when the journey begins.

I recently boarded a New York-Barcelona flight again. The pill I had taken to cross the Atlantic at night was starting to take effect when the pilot made an announcement. “Because of a problem with the oxygen masks, we are turning around.” For a moment I thought I was dreaming, a feverish delirium from accumulated fatigue. Sleepily, I asked a member of the crew what was going on, and they confirmed that they couldn’t tell us when we were going to fly or where we were going to spend the night. In the almost 24 hours that followed until we took off, I felt that strange sense of collectivity again. I think of the tennis player who made sure that everyone had a room in the road hotel where they installed us, and of the journalist and musician who came to speak to me when they announced that we were returning, and who ended up being a companion and confidant in conversations about life for hours. I think of airplanes and airports, those spaces suspended in time where anything can happen, and of Andrés Calamaro’s song that says “I know that I love you and that more airports await me”. And I also know that you always take off and land again.