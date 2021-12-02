Pedro Caxinha compares Carlos Acevedo with Jan Oblak

Pedro Caixinha, new coach of Santos, I speak of its titular archer, Carlos Acevedo, who he compared to Jan Oblak, Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper, with whom the strategist coincided in Portugal.

“Making a comparison, it is a comparison that must measure the distances well, we had to work and make our debut for Jan Oblak, who is now at Atlético de Madrid. When he was with us in Leiria in Portugal and what is that reaction capacity, that power that Carlitos has from the floor they were very, very similar”Caixinha recounted for Record.

The lagoon coach announced that during his first stage with the Warriors, in which he was champion of the league, met Acevedo, To who I already saw potential to take off, even though he was still very young.

“He is a player we know very well, we had the opportunity, in that relationship we have with basic forces, from being training with us, more with the goalkeeping coach, but he also participated a lot in our training. We follow your process a lot between 17 and 20, very closely.

“You could already see the tremendous potential that I had. We must continue to grow and there are some points that we must work with him to continue improving, but that will be very easy because he has always been someone who wants more and more and more, “he said.

Continuing with the Acevedo theme, the Portuguese

applauded his call to the Mexican National Team

. Caxinha hopes to help the goalkeeper so that he continues to be watched by Tata Martino.

“We are very pleased that he is already in the Senior Selection process. You got your first call to be there facing Chile in the next few days. We hope he has minutes so that he can grow as well and on that totally different scenario that represents the top national level for a player.

“There are other points where we want to help Carlos to continue growing, but with the quality, capacity he has and the growth he already brings, it will be very easy to continue helping Santos and then it will be in the hands of Tata whether he calls him or not. to the Selection process ”, he concluded.