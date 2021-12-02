Paramount + ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed films of today Wednesday, December 1

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. In other words, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

Sure you have already seen many of them, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! Watch the 10 most wanted movies in the United States:

1. South Park: Post Covid

What happened to the children who lived through the pandemic? Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny survived, but they will never be the same again.

2. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

3. Clifford the Big Red Dog

A girl’s love for her doll named Clifford makes the dog grow in size.

Four. A Loud House Christmas (TV)

Lincoln Loud enlists the help of his best friend Clyde McBride when he realizes that his family could be separated at Christmas.

5. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

The next film in the ‘Paranormal Activity’ franchise.

6. South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut

When South Park elementary school students Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny decide to sneak in to see an unsuitable Canadian movie, their vocabulary undergoes a brutal change. Parental outrage, after the devastating impact on their innocent and young minds watching the film, leads to an unconditional war between the United States and Canada. Unexpectedly, the boys find themselves immersed in a crisis having to risk their lives in the name of freedom of expression.

7. Parents by unequal

Brad Taggart, a recently married executive, tries his best to win the affection of Sarah’s children, but finds it very difficult because the children miss their father so much. Things will get worse with the return of Dusty, Sarah’s ex-husband and father of the two children. A strong rivalry arises between them: one tries to integrate into his new family, the other tries to win back his ex-wife and children.

8. Two parents for unequal

Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have teamed up to offer their children the perfect Christmas. This new outfit is put to the test when Dusty’s grumpy dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-loving and cuddly dad (John Lithgow) arrive to turn the holiday season into complete chaos. Sequel to “Parents for unequal.”

9. Infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

10. Spongebob: A Hero to the Rescue

When his friend Gary goes missing, SpongeBob goes on a crazy mission with Patrick far from Bikini Bottom to rescue him.

