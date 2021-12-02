Pachuca News: Guillermo Almada is announced as Pachuca’s new coach

Ha few days ago Guillermo Almada was dismissed as a strategist for Santos Laguna, situation that motivated various teams of Mexican and South American football to ask about his services, even to interview the charra coach. One of them the Club Pachuca.

And it is that options were not lacking, because even, while he remained on the Santos bench, his name was already ringing to take the technical direction of the Uruguay national team, after the cessation of scar Washington Tabrez, but it was the Tuzos who reached an agreement with the technical director.

Through a video on social networks, The Pachuca Club announced the hiring of the Uruguayan strategist: “I come to this great institution with dedication and commitment to look for the best, because this great team deserves it and because Pachuca is its people, “said the coach in the clip.

Guillermo Almada arrives at Bella Airosa after direct for two years to Santos Laguna, a team with which he was in 105 games, of which he won 46, tied 29 and lost 30. With those of Torren, the charra played the final of Guardianes 2021, which he lost to Cruz Azul.

Despite the rumors that placed the Portuguese Renato paiva as option one to direct to Pachuca or to himself Nicols Larcamn, the sudden Almada’s dismissal ended up playing in favor of those of Pachuca.

