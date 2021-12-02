Out of place of León saves Nahuel Guzmán from expulsion

The referee went to the VAR to review a foul by the goalkeeper on Ángel Mena, but ended up decreeing an offside position of the Ecuadorian forward

MEXICO — Nahuel Guzman, goalkeeper of Tigers, had to be expelled, according to Felipe Ramos Rizo, former referee and analyst of ESPN, for a foul on Ángel Mena; However, an out of place prior to the foul left the Argentine goalkeeper on the field of the University Stadium.

“Bad start of arbitration. Nahuel’s clear foul that becomes a red card, “wrote Ramos Rizo on his Twitter account, before the central judge decreed the offside position.

Nahuel committed a clear foul on Mena, but was marked out of place. Imago7

And it is that the ‘Patón’ made a foul on the forward of the Lion barely 10 minutes into the game and prevented the Ecuadorian from advancing on his way to goal, but the whistling Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava did not point out the infraction.

At the time of contact, Ore He was lying on the pitch and due to the blow, the center-back stopped the game. It was at that moment that the VAR called the famous ‘Gato’ Ortiz to review the play.

After a few seconds, the central whistler returned to the field of play and pointed out of place. And it is that according to the Nazarene, Ore He started in an illegal position prior to contacting Nahuel, for which the first offense was signaled.

Despite the claims of the León players, Marco Nava did not change his decision and left the offside marking, so Nahuel stayed on the court and Tigres resumed the game with the ball in his favor.

Similarly, Ramos Rizo criticized the role of assistant number two, Michel Ricardo Espinoza, who did not mark the misplaced Ore in the first instance, which led to a lot of time being lost in said play.

“Now the assistants are useless, 5 minutes to decide an offside, they are improving,” he put Ramos Rizo in your account Twitter.