Orlando Bloom is Katy Perry’s ‘hero’ after saving her from a setback

The Californian singer continued with a promise to her future husband: “I promise you that I will do my best to be an example, never put limits on your dreams, lead with love, never through fear, and to always be your beacon in any darkness. Orlando, a man who is a friend and ally of women around the world. Thank you for handling the madness of my life, “he added.

The actor of The Lord of the rings He proudly boasted of the recognition that Katy gave him during the ceremony and expressed it on his social networks.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

(Getty Images.)



“It was a privilege to celebrate the power of women last night. I am very proud of you and your huge heart that stands up for everyone around you, ”Bloom wrote in a photo of Perry via Instagram. “@Fireworkfoundation is the essence of your beautiful and childlike spirit”

Perry simply replied, “I love you.”

The couple got engaged in February 2019 and welcomed their 13-month-old daughter Daisy in August 2020. Orlando Bloom is also the father of 11-year-old Flynn, the result of his relationship with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Although the couple divorced in 2013, they remain close and Katy Perry has become friends with the Australian model.