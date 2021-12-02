OnlyFans model pays 50 thousand pesos per cut of meat

Cintia Cossio, the Colombian model from OnlyFans caused a stir on social networks by sharing a video of his luxurious dinner in Nusr-Et, an exclusive restaurant in Dubai.

“I bought a meat and an ice cream that cost me more than 2,500 dollars, was it worth it?” He wrote next to the video.

The above, after the influencer and her brother Yeferson They went to the popular restaurant of Salt bae, the chef of memes, in which gold-plated cuts of meat are offered.

“Cintia just spent… how much? Two million pesos (Colombian) in a gold ice cream? ”, The brother mentioned at the beginning of the clip.

Meat, potato and asparagus are some of the foods that are observed on the table throughout the recording. “Well, the golden meat has arrived, let’s see how it is,” said the influencer.

Not satisfied with the above, the model of Onlyfans decided to close dinner with a dessert. «I was the only one who ordered dessert; I ordered an ice cream that is worth approximately 500 dollars, it is also plated in gold, “he explained.

RC

