We are just days away from being able to enjoy the return in style of the Master Chief, while we can satisfy that desire we have to get at the controls of John 117 with the multiplayer beta of Halo Infinite that, without a doubt, is being everything exit. With just a week to go from the launch of the campaign, they have already Halo Infinite Campaign Number of Main Missions Revealed.

We have known this information thanks to the list of achievements that have come to light on the True Achievements page, revealing details of the campaign. We will obviously leave aside the details that suppose the slightest spoiler of the plot that we will experience in Halo Infinite, but what we can say is the number of main missions that the title will have. 14 missions are those that will make up the body of the main plot that will bring together the Master Chief, the Pilot and the AI ​​called “The Weapon” to defeat the Exiles and liberate the Halo Zeta Installation.

Number of main missions revealed for Halo Infinite campaign

When will Halo Infinite be available on Game Pass?

Although they seem few missions, Halo has always been of campaigns between the 10-15 missions, but To this we have to add the great world that we can explore, with its collectibles and its secondary missions to discover and complete, it will not be short at all. We are in the final stretch, and we only need the last route to put on the Boss’s suit and become, once again, the last bulwark of humanity against the Outcasts.