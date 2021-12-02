Not even Hugh Jackman could resist the taste of tacos when he visited Mexico; ate here

Australian actor Hugh Jackman is considered one of the most charismatic in the industry, even in each country he visits he is received with open arms, that is why in October 2015 when he arrived at the Town from Mexico and asked for help to know the best tacos, the fans helped him in almost impossible ways.

Jackman, who is recognized for having given life to the emblematic character Wolverine, was in the capital of the country in 2015 promoting the film “Bread“, in which he played the villain. However, during the days he toured the Town from Mexico he gave himself the opportunity to search for “the perfect cue”, until he found it in The marquesse.

But before getting to The marquesse, the actor was in the streets of the capital visiting restaurants, walking and tasting everything he could, as he assured that he is a fan of spicy food, which is why Mexican cuisine has seemed very attractive for many years.

Jackman He was able to try the grasshopper tacos, the black mole, the sopes and other types of tacos, but his appetite was not easy to satisfy.

He even allowed himself to walk in the Turibus and get to know some of the most iconic places in the capital, while handing out autographs to lucky fans.

But one day before concluding his work tour, the actor decided to go to The marquesse after he was recommended on social media that he would find the best tacos in the world there.

The Australian was so satisfied that he approached the cooks, thanked them and even took a photo with them, which he accompanied with the following message: “The best tacos in La Marquesa, Mex! Thank you ladies”.

