“Noche de fuego” kicks off the awards season with a nomination at the Satellite Awards
The mexican tape Fire night from Tatiana Huezo placeholder image began his adventure in the Hollywood awards season with firm steps when he received the nomination for Best International Film in the Satellite Awards, some awards voted by a group of foreign journalists and that inaugurate the awards circuit prior to the Oscars.
Along with the Mexican film there is a Hispanic participation to recognize as is the case of the film The Good Patron, Pedro Almodovar, Penelope Cruz and Alberto Iglesias placeholder image, from Spain that also received nominations for the Satellite Awards this Wednesday
The International Press Academy (IPA) has voted for these awards since 1997, although it should not be confused with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), in charge of the controversial Golden Globes.
Fire night and The Good Patron compete for the award for best foreign language film against Titane (France), È stata la mano di Dio (Italy), Verdens verste menneske (Norway), A hero (Iran), Flee (Denmark), Doraibu mai kâ (Japan) and Hytti No. 6 (Finland).
For her part, Penelope Cruz is nominated for Best Leading Actress for Parallel Mothers, in a category that includes Jessica Chastain, Kristen Stewart, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman and Olivia Colman.
Pedro Almodóvar will compete for the award for the best original screenplay and Alberto Iglesias, his usual collaborator, will do the same in the section for best soundtrack, where names such as Hans Zimmer and Alexandre Desplat appear.
In the general categories Belfast (13), The Power of the Dog (12 and Dune (10) appear as the most nominated.
Additionally, Puerto Rican-born director, writer, and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda will receive a special award for his recent works, including Hamilton, Tick, tick … boom and Charm.
Below is the full list of nominees and winners of special awards:
Special Awards
Mary Pickford Award – TBA
Tesla Award – Joan Collins
Auteur Award – Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best First Feature – Halle Berry – Bruised
Doubles Award – The Suicide Squad
Humanitarian Award – Val Kilmer
Cast: Movie – The Power of the Dog
Cast: Television – Succession
CINEMA
Best Leading Actress – Drama
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Best Lead Actor – Drama
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Clifton Collins Jr. – Jockey
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Joaquin Phoenix – C’mon C’mon
Tom Skerritt – East of Mountains
Will Smith – King Richard
Best Leading Actress – Comedy / Musical
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Melissa Barrera – In the Heights
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Best Lead Actor – Comedy / Musical
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!
Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Supporting Actress
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Marlee Matlin – CODA
Ruth Negga – Passing
Supporting actor
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Robin de Jesus – tick, tick… Boom!
Best Film – Drama
Belfast – Focus Features
CODA – Apple Original Films
Dune – Warner Bros.
East of Mountains – Quiver Distribution
King Richard – Warner Bros.
Spencer – Neon
The Lost Daughter – Netflix
The Power of the Dog – Netflix
Best Motion Picture – Comedy / Musical
Cyrano – United Artists Releasing
In The Heights – Warner Bros.
Licorice Pizza – MGM
Respect – MGM / UA
The French Dispatch – Searchlight Pictures
tick, tick … Boom! – Netflix
Best Foreign Film
Iran – A Hero (Ghahreman)
Finland – Compartment No. 6 (Hytti No. 6)
Japan – Drive My Car (Doraibu mai kā)
Denmark – Flee (Flugt)
Mexico – Prayers for the Stolen (Night of Fire)
Spain – The Good Boss
Italy – The Hand of God (È stata la mano di Dio)
Norway – The Worst Person in the World (Verdens verste menneske)
France – Titane
Best Animated Feature Film
Charm – Walt Disney
Flee – Neon
Luca – Pixar
The Mitchells vs the Machines – Netflix
Live – Netflix
Best Documentary
Ascension – MTV Documentary Films
Brian Willson: Long Promised Road – Screen Media Films
Flee – Neon
Introducing Selma Blair – Strand Releasing
Julia – Sony Pictures Classics
Procession – Netflix
Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Searchlight Pictures
The Rescue – National Geographic
The Velvet Underground – Apple Original Films
Val – Amazon Studios
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Lin-Manuel Miranda – tick, tick… Boom!
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Reinaldo Marcus Green – King Richard
Best Original Screenplay
Asghar Farhadi – A Hero
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Mike Mills – C’mon C’mon
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Pedro Almodóvar – Parallel Mothers
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Best Adapted Screenplay
Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth & Jon Spaihts – Dune
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Joel Coen – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Rebecca Hall & Nella Larsen – Passing
Sian Heder – CODA
Best Soundtrack
Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Harry Gregson-Williams – The Last Duel
Jeymes Samuel – The Harder They Fall
Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song
“Be Alive” by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Dixson – King Richard
“Beyond the Shore” by Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Siân Heder & Marius de Vries – CODA
“Colombia, My Charm” by Lin-Manuel Miranda – Encanto
Down to Joy by Van Morrison – Belfast
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King – Respect
“No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell – No Time to Die
Best Photography
Alice Brookstick – tick, tick… Boom!
Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog
Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser – Dune
Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast
Robbie Ryan – C’mon C’mon
Best Editing
Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza
Joe Walker – Dune
Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum – tick, tick… Boom!
Pamela Martin – King Richard
Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
Better sound
Simon Chase, James Mather, Denise Yarde & Niv Adiri – Belfast
Mac Ruth, Mark A. Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill & Ron Bartlett – Dune
Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett, Clint Bennett, Anthony Ortiz & Richard King – The Harder They Fall
Oliver Tarney, Paul Massey, David Giammarco, William Miller, Daniel Birch & Stéphane Bucher – The Last Duel
Robert Mackenzie, Richard Flynn, Leah Katz, Tara Webb & Dave Whitehead – The Power of the Dog
Paul Hsu & Todd A. Maitland – tick, tick… Boom!
Best Visual Effects
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor & Gerd Nefzer – Dune
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor & Gerd Nefzer – Eternals
Adam Wingard, Kevin Smith, Dave Clayton & Kevin Sherwood – Godzilla vs. Kong
Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Walker & Dan Oliver – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Kelvin McIlwain, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner & Dan Sudick – The Suicide Squad
James E. Price – The Tomorrow War
Best Art Direction and Production Design
Jim Clay & Claire Nia Richards – Belfast
Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts & Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune
Guy Hendrix Dyas & Yesim Zolan – Spencer
Adam Stockhausen & Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch
Grant Major & Amber Richards – The Power of the Dog
Stefan Dechant – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Costume
Charlotte Walter – Belfast
Jacqueline Durran as Spencer
Jacqueline West – Dune
Kirsty Cameron – The Power of the Dog
Massimo Cantini Parrini – Cyrano
Ruth E. Carter – Coming 2 America
TV
Best Miniseries
It’s a Sin – HBO Max
Maid – Netflix
Mare of Easttown – HBO
The North Water – AMC +
The Underground Railroad – Amazon
Time – BBC Studios
Best Television Movie
Help – Channel 4
Oslo – HBO
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – Lifetime
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Jodie Comer – Help
Julianne Moore – Lisey’s Story
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Ruth Wilson – Oslo
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Andrew Scott – Oslo
Clive Owen – Impeachment: American Crime Story
Colin Farrell – The North Water
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Stephen Graham – Help
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Movie Made for Television
Anja Savcic – Big Sky
Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown
Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish
Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown
Lisa Edelstein – The Kominsky Method
Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Movie Made for Television
Bobby Cannavale – Nine Perfect Strangers
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown
John Carroll Lynch – Big Sky
Michael Shannon – Nine Perfect Strangers
Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method
Best Series – Drama
American Rust – Showtime
Bosch – Amazon
In Treatment – HBO
Line of Duty – BBC
Lupine – Netflix
Squid Game – Netflix
Succession – HBO
The Boys – Amazon
Best Series – Fantasy
Evil – CBS
Sweet Tooth – Netflix
Them – Amazon
WandaVision – Disney +
Best Actress in a Drama or Fantasy Series
Beanie Feldstein – Impeachment: American Crime Story
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Kelly Macdonald – Line of Duty
Nicole Kidman – Nine Perfect Strangers
Sarah Snook – Succession
Best Actor in a Drama or Fantasy Series
Aldis Hodge – City on a Hill
Brian Cox – Succession
James Nesbitt – Bloodlands
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupine
Titus Welliver – Bosch
Best Musical / Comedy Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO
Hacks – HBO
Help – Channel 4
Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
Ted Lasso – Apple TV +
The Chair – Netflix
The Kominsky Method – Netflix
What We Do in the Shadows – FX
Best Actress in a Comedy / Musical Series
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Jean Smart – Hacks
Jennifer Jason Leigh – Atypical
Lena Waithe – Master of None
Sandra Oh – The Chair
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Best Actor in a Comedy / Musical Series
Alan Tudyk – Resident Alien
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jay Duplass – The Chair
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building