“Noche de fuego” kicks off the awards season with a nomination at the Satellite Awards

The mexican tape Fire night from Tatiana Huezo placeholder image began his adventure in the Hollywood awards season with firm steps when he received the nomination for Best International Film in the Satellite Awards, some awards voted by a group of foreign journalists and that inaugurate the awards circuit prior to the Oscars.

Along with the Mexican film there is a Hispanic participation to recognize as is the case of the film The Good Patron, Pedro Almodovar, Penelope Cruz and Alberto Iglesias placeholder image, from Spain that also received nominations for the Satellite Awards this Wednesday

The International Press Academy (IPA) has voted for these awards since 1997, although it should not be confused with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), in charge of the controversial Golden Globes.

Fire night and The Good Patron compete for the award for best foreign language film against Titane (France), È stata la mano di Dio (Italy), Verdens verste menneske (Norway), A hero (Iran), Flee (Denmark), Doraibu mai kâ (Japan) and Hytti No. 6 (Finland).

For her part, Penelope Cruz is nominated for Best Leading Actress for Parallel Mothers, in a category that includes Jessica Chastain, Kristen Stewart, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman and Olivia Colman.

Pedro Almodóvar will compete for the award for the best original screenplay and Alberto Iglesias, his usual collaborator, will do the same in the section for best soundtrack, where names such as Hans Zimmer and Alexandre Desplat appear.

In the general categories Belfast (13), The Power of the Dog (12 and Dune (10) appear as the most nominated.

Additionally, Puerto Rican-born director, writer, and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda will receive a special award for his recent works, including Hamilton, Tick, tick … boom and Charm.

Below is the full list of nominees and winners of special awards:

Special Awards

Mary Pickford Award – TBA

Tesla Award – Joan Collins

Auteur Award – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best First Feature – Halle Berry – Bruised

Doubles Award – The Suicide Squad

Humanitarian Award – Val Kilmer

Cast: Movie – The Power of the Dog

Cast: Television – Succession

CINEMA

Best Leading Actress – Drama

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Best Lead Actor – Drama

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Clifton Collins Jr. – Jockey

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Joaquin Phoenix – C’mon C’mon

Tom Skerritt – East of Mountains

Will Smith – King Richard

Best Leading Actress – Comedy / Musical

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Melissa Barrera – In the Heights

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Best Lead Actor – Comedy / Musical

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!

Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Supporting Actress

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Marlee Matlin – CODA

Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting actor

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Robin de Jesus – tick, tick… Boom!

Best Film – Drama

Belfast – Focus Features

CODA – Apple Original Films

Dune – Warner Bros.

East of Mountains – Quiver Distribution

King Richard – Warner Bros.

Spencer – Neon

The Lost Daughter – Netflix

The Power of the Dog – Netflix

Best Motion Picture – Comedy / Musical

Cyrano – United Artists Releasing

In The Heights – Warner Bros.

Licorice Pizza – MGM

Respect – MGM / UA

The French Dispatch – Searchlight Pictures

tick, tick … Boom! – Netflix

Best Foreign Film

Iran – A Hero (Ghahreman)

Finland – Compartment No. 6 (Hytti No. 6)

Japan – Drive My Car (Doraibu mai kā)

Denmark – Flee (Flugt)

Mexico – Prayers for the Stolen (Night of Fire)

Spain – The Good Boss

Italy – The Hand of God (È stata la mano di Dio)

Norway – The Worst Person in the World (Verdens verste menneske)

France – Titane

Best Animated Feature Film

Charm – Walt Disney

Flee – Neon

Luca – Pixar

The Mitchells vs the Machines – Netflix

Live – Netflix

Best Documentary

Ascension – MTV Documentary Films

Brian Willson: Long Promised Road – Screen Media Films

Flee – Neon

Introducing Selma Blair – Strand Releasing

Julia – Sony Pictures Classics

Procession – Netflix

Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Searchlight Pictures

The Rescue – National Geographic

The Velvet Underground – Apple Original Films

Val – Amazon Studios

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Lin-Manuel Miranda – tick, tick… Boom!

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Reinaldo Marcus Green – King Richard

Best Original Screenplay

Asghar Farhadi – A Hero

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Mike Mills – C’mon C’mon

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Pedro Almodóvar – Parallel Mothers

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Best Adapted Screenplay

Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth & Jon Spaihts – Dune

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Joel Coen – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Rebecca Hall & Nella Larsen – Passing

Sian Heder – CODA

Best Soundtrack

Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Harry Gregson-Williams – The Last Duel

Jeymes Samuel – The Harder They Fall

Jonny Greenwood – Spencer

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Dixson – King Richard

“Beyond the Shore” by Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Siân Heder & Marius de Vries – CODA

“Colombia, My Charm” by Lin-Manuel Miranda – Encanto

Down to Joy by Van Morrison – Belfast

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King – Respect

“No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell – No Time to Die

Best Photography

Alice Brookstick – tick, tick… Boom!

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser – Dune

Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast

Robbie Ryan – C’mon C’mon

Best Editing

Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza

Joe Walker – Dune

Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum – tick, tick… Boom!

Pamela Martin – King Richard

Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast

Better sound

Simon Chase, James Mather, Denise Yarde & Niv Adiri – Belfast

Mac Ruth, Mark A. Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill & Ron Bartlett – Dune

Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett, Clint Bennett, Anthony Ortiz & Richard King – The Harder They Fall

Oliver Tarney, Paul Massey, David Giammarco, William Miller, Daniel Birch & Stéphane Bucher – The Last Duel

Robert Mackenzie, Richard Flynn, Leah Katz, Tara Webb & Dave Whitehead – The Power of the Dog

Paul Hsu & Todd A. Maitland – tick, tick… Boom!

Best Visual Effects

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor & Gerd Nefzer – Dune

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor & Gerd Nefzer – Eternals

Adam Wingard, Kevin Smith, Dave Clayton & Kevin Sherwood – Godzilla vs. Kong

Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Walker & Dan Oliver – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Kelvin McIlwain, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner & Dan Sudick – The Suicide Squad

James E. Price – The Tomorrow War

Best Art Direction and Production Design

Jim Clay & Claire Nia Richards – Belfast

Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts & Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune

Guy Hendrix Dyas & Yesim Zolan – Spencer

Adam Stockhausen & Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch

Grant Major & Amber Richards – The Power of the Dog

Stefan Dechant – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Costume

Charlotte Walter – Belfast

Jacqueline Durran as Spencer

Jacqueline West – Dune

Kirsty Cameron – The Power of the Dog

Massimo Cantini Parrini – Cyrano

Ruth E. Carter – Coming 2 America

TV

Best Miniseries

It’s a Sin – HBO Max

Maid – Netflix

Mare of Easttown – HBO

The North Water – AMC +

The Underground Railroad – Amazon

Time – BBC Studios

Best Television Movie

Help – Channel 4

Oslo – HBO

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – Lifetime

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Jodie Comer – Help

Julianne Moore – Lisey’s Story

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Ruth Wilson – Oslo

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Andrew Scott – Oslo

Clive Owen – Impeachment: American Crime Story

Colin Farrell – The North Water

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Stephen Graham – Help

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Movie Made for Television

Anja Savcic – Big Sky

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown

Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown

Lisa Edelstein – The Kominsky Method

Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Movie Made for Television

Bobby Cannavale – Nine Perfect Strangers

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown

John Carroll Lynch – Big Sky

Michael Shannon – Nine Perfect Strangers

Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method

Best Series – Drama

American Rust – Showtime

Bosch – Amazon

In Treatment – HBO

Line of Duty – BBC

Lupine – Netflix

Squid Game – Netflix

Succession – HBO

The Boys – Amazon

Best Series – Fantasy

Evil – CBS

Sweet Tooth – Netflix

Them – Amazon

WandaVision – Disney +

Best Actress in a Drama or Fantasy Series

Beanie Feldstein – Impeachment: American Crime Story

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Kelly Macdonald – Line of Duty

Nicole Kidman – Nine Perfect Strangers

Sarah Snook – Succession

Best Actor in a Drama or Fantasy Series

Aldis Hodge – City on a Hill

Brian Cox – Succession

James Nesbitt – Bloodlands

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupine

Titus Welliver – Bosch

Best Musical / Comedy Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO

Hacks – HBO

Help – Channel 4

Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

Ted Lasso – Apple TV +

The Chair – Netflix

The Kominsky Method – Netflix

What We Do in the Shadows – FX

Best Actress in a Comedy / Musical Series

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Jean Smart – Hacks

Jennifer Jason Leigh – Atypical

Lena Waithe – Master of None

Sandra Oh – The Chair

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Best Actor in a Comedy / Musical Series

Alan Tudyk – Resident Alien

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jay Duplass – The Chair

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building