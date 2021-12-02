No, it’s not an April Fool: Hennessey will launch a 6-wheel electric hyper-GT – News – Hybrids and Electric

Hennessey is a brand of American origin that is easily attributable to the preparations on Ford models. In 2017 this brand announced to the world its Venom F5, a model that had been promising to obtain the world speed record, something that in the end it achieved, although the award did not last long during the famous war for speed between Bugatti, Koenigsegg and the American firm in question. That model has already passed away and managed to sell all the limited limited edition that it had. Now, as a tribute to this, Hennessey makes public through the medium Forbes the following project in which they will enter: an electric hyper-GT with 6 wheels and four seats.

From this project, which they have called Project Deep Space, Little is really known yet beyond a sketch published by the firm itself and some technical details. First of all, your body will be enormously long, as it will be the world’s first hyper-GT to host all-wheel drive through an electric motor installed on each one of them. This will give it enormous power and performance, according to those responsible for the firm, although where they emphasize the most is the interior design of its cabin.

The cabin has 4 seats in a 1 + 2 + 1 arrangement.

To access the interior, it will be done through huge gull-wing doors and will give way to a total of four seats in 1 + 2 + 1 arrangement, placing the driver in the center of the vehicle, something that we have already seen in supercars such as the McLaren F1, or the more current McLaren Speedtail. From the firm they speak of that lonely back seat arranged in the third row, which they affirm that the most VIP of those who are there should occupy, since it will be the one with the greatest space for the legs, and will have the most inclined backrest. Apparently, for this occupant it will be like traveling in a luxury saloon.

Regarding the exterior design of the car, it is presented with very sharp and remarkably aerodynamic general lines. As it appears from the published sketch, its headlights will be boomerang-shaped, while the rear will show an extraordinarily extended coupe drop, which will lead to inserting a third drive axle, as well as having a very tended position for the occupant of the vehicle. mentioned third row.

To this day, this car is nothing more than a concept sketch, although they hope to release it for commercialization in the next few years. It will be an electric car “devastatingly fast, with unbeatable traction thanks to its exclusive six-wheel drive system,” specifies the head of the Texas-based company. they also want to have the trophy of being the fastest four-seater in the world to run 0 to 320 km / h (0 to 200 mph). The Hennessey Project Deep Space will measure its strength with the Koenigsegg Gemera, although for an even higher price, since they aspire to have the honor of being the most expensive electric car in the world, starting from a price of 3 million dollars. Currently this title is carried by the Lotus Evija, which starts at 2 million dollars.