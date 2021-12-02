Nicolas Cage to wear fangs to play the new Dracula in ‘Renfield’ – The Financier

Nicolas Cage It will be a vampire For the movie Renfield, in which he will play the iconic Dracula in a project in which you will share credits with Nicholas Hoult, who will play his servant in the intention that the character regain strength in a Universal Pictures production.

The story that will unfold in Renfield It will be based on the novel by horror genre created by Bram Stoker in 1897 in Dracula. Nevertheless, the leading role will not fall to the renowned vampire but to his lackey, who in the book appears imprisoned in the madhouse for suffering delusions that made him eat living creatures to be immortal, although he turned out to be influenced by Count Dracula, who did not treat him in a good way.

According to information from Variety, the management will be in charge of Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie) based on a script written by Ryan ridley (Rick and morty) in an original idea of Robert kirkman (The walking dead). Production will be run by Skybound Entertainment, with Robert Kirkman himself adding names like David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst, while Samantha Nisenboim will serve as executive producer.

This work means the Nicolas Cage’s return to major Hollywood productions after ten years after his role in Ghost Rider: Spirit of VengeanceIn 2011, it was a flop at the box office. The actor has spent the last few years playing characters in independent movies because you feel more comfortable with the freer, fluid and less pressure form.

Cage is currently at waiting for the premiere of the film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent where he will interpret in fiction a cash-strapped actor who collaborates as an informant for the CIA in an operation against the sale of drugs.