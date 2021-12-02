Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in ‘Rendfield’, the new film from Universal Pictures

The production of ‘Rendfield’ keep going by joining more people to the cast. They recently announced the integration of Nora Lum, better known as Awkwafina, and one of the least expected actors: Nicolas Cage.

The above is due to the fact that he had retired from the screens for ten years, so his participation in this film means his return to the great productions of Hollywood.

Nicholas Cage will be Dracula in the movie Renfield pic.twitter.com/gfTXdjK6mH – Mr. Freaki 🤖 (@MisterFreaki) November 30, 2021

This happened after ‘Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance’ was a flop at the box office, since then Nicolas Cage was doing roles in a freer way in independent productions, as in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’, a film that is close to being released.

According to Deadline, Nicolas Cage will play Dracula in the film, directed by Chris McKay, who has made titles such as ‘LEGO Batman: The Movie’ and ‘Tomorrow’s War’.

Learn more: After lawsuit with Warner Bros, Christopher Nolan to launch his new film with Universal

The news of his participation in ‘Riendfiel’ was announced by The Hollywood Reporter and confirmed through the official website of Universal Pictures, since it was the latter who shared the note on her official Twitter.

‘Reindfiel’: everything you need to know

The film is based on the original story of Robert kirkman and will be written by Ryan Ridley; In addition, the producers of the film will be David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst, while the executive producer is Samantha Nisenboim.

At the moment, there are no details about the plot of the film and the release date has not been revealed; However, it is known that the film will be focused on Rendfield, the assistant of Dracula who will be played by Nicholas Hoult.

Akwafina jouera aux côtés by Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult from ‘Renfield’. The film will be centered on the home of Dracula, detained in a psychiatric asylum and attempt to devour the most living creatures in the spoir of obtaining immortality. 🧛🏻‍♂️ (via @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/zD4V0KRyfZ – Infos Ciné TV 🍿 (@CineTVScoop) December 2, 2021

In the Dracula novel, written by Bram Stoker, Renfield He was an inmate of a madhouse, who ate insects and other small animals in the hope of consuming his life force; in addition to serving the iconic vampire unconditionally.