Nicolas Cage: how much money you have and what you spend it on

Nicolas Cage is one of the best known actors of Hollywood and it can already be considered a classic. His latest work has just been released on Netflix. It is a documentary series entitled The history of swearing (History of Swear Words) where he acts as a presenter to unravel the origin and evolution of the most profane terms of contemporary culture through interviews with experts in etymology, popular culture, History and other relevant fields.

How much money does Nicolas Cage have

However, his fortune does not reflect anywhere near the relevance of his figure in the film industry. It is estimated that his net worth is about $ 25 million, primarily amassed for his acting pay throughout his long career, which began with figurative roles on television and film.

His first film for the big screen premiered in 1982. It was about the teen comedy That exciting course (Fast times at Ridgemont High) but his scenes were eventually cut. His rise to fame occurred in The street law (1983) in the role of a troubled teenager. However, Cage has not only been an actor, but has also had a career as an audiovisual producer, although it suffers from relevant successes.

Successes and errors, blockbusters and resounding failures have been the norm in his film career. Currently you are not in your best financial situation, as evidence that his fortune has reached 100 million dollars at a time when it is calculated $ 200 million in revenue from his papers.

Between 1996 and 2011 he accumulated earnings for his acting role of more than 150 million dollars after the accolade that won him the Oscar for best leading actor in 1995 for Leaving Las Vegas. Their caches after that were on the rise: 16 million per Snake eyes, 20 million for Windtalkers, another 20 for National Treasure…

How Nicolas Cage squanders his fortune

But if something is recognized Nicolas Cageapart from his talent in front of the screen, he is his fame as a profligate. So far this century he has been known to acquire 15 properties around the world, including two castles in Europe and a private island in the Bahamas, south of Nassau, of more than 160,000 square meters, which cost him 7 million dollars.

Its best known property is your home in Newport Beach, California, on the beach, 25 million dollars. He also has in Rhode Island another country estate of 15.7 million and a property in Las Vegas of 8.5 million.