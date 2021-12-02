Next week these two free GAMES on the Epic Games Store

This does not stop, the Epic Games Store does not stop surprising us every week by giving away high-level games. We started December the same way we closed November, with great free games announced in the Epic store. Next week we will again have the opportunity to get two free games and again and watch out for december It looks like it will be a very powerful month from the Epic team and we will have a lot of free content.

Before entering fully with the games that we can get next Thursday, we remind you that from today we already have available the free games of this week. You can download them right now or at another time, but don’t delay too long, they will be available for free until next Thursday, December 9. You can download them now through the following link.

These two great games for free next week on the Epic Games Store

Instantly unleash the power of Godfall! Godfall Challenger Edition immediately unlocks a max-level Valorplate, pampers you with skill points, and equips you with a variety of deadly weapons. Challenge all three endgame modes Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and the Ascended Test Tower. Defeat your enemies and be rewarded with loot worthy of a true Valorian. Loot and attack in paired co-op mode with up to 3 players to prove your skill, perfect your construction and crush your enemies.