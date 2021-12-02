‘Next’: Eva Green is an astronaut in Alice Winocour’s new trailer – movie news

The screenwriter of the Oscar nominee ‘Mustang’ mixes family conciliation and mission in space in her latest work. Premiere December 13!

It does not premiere until next week, the December 13th, but you can already see on these lines the Official trailer, in original version with Spanish subtitles, from Next. This drama is signed by four hands Jean-Stéphane Bron (Disorder: The Protector) and Alice Winocour, this last screenwriter of the Oscar nominee Mustang and director of Augustine, who goes behind the scenes to tell a story that mixes family conciliation with a mission in space. Among its protagonists you will find Eva Green (Penny dreadful) and Matt Dillon (Jack’s house).

Special Jury Prize in San Sebastián and Special Mention The Platform in Toronto, Alice Winocour’s film revolves around Sarah Loreau (Eva Green), a french astronaut who trains at the European Space Agency in Cologne, Germany. She is the only woman on the show and lives alone with Stella (Zélie Boulant), her seven-year-old daughter. Sarah feels guilty for not spending time with her anymore, especially when she is chosen for the crew of a one-year space mission on Mars. For that reason, Next First of all, it tells how the relationship between a mother and her little girl evolves in an extraordinary situation.

“It seems that heroines do not have children and this woman is a heroine who does have a daughter. Something that is not talked about because in a company having children as a woman seems a weakness “, has declared the filmmaker about the production. “At the European Space Agency, a coach told us that women did not talk about their children and yet men did. So this film is a liberation in that sense.” The aforementioned Matt Dillon, Aleksey Fateev, Lars Eidinger and Sandra Hüller, among others, round out the cast. Wait no more and take a look at the trailer above.