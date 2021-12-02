New ichthyosaur species Kyhytysuka sachicarum identified Colombia

A new species of ichthyosaur is identified in Colombia. It receives the name of Kyhytysuka sachicarum and lived in the Cretaceous.

A group of Colombian, Canadian and German researchers joined forces to make the description of a new carnivorous marine reptile they named Kyhytysuka sachicarum. This specimen had been on display in a museum in Colombia for years, however, it had never been identified. When examining the skull of this animal, which is about a meter long and dates back to cretaceous period, the experts realized that they were facing a new species of ichthyosaur.

Dirley Courteous, a researcher affiliated with the Department of Biology at McGill University in Canada and a co-author of the identification, indicated:

“We decided to name the ichthyosaur after an extinct indigenous language of the region where it was found. Call Kyhytysuka, which means ‘the one who cuts with something sharp’, to honor the Muisca culture ”.

A species with unique characteristics

The researchers described this new species of ichthyosaur taking into account a dozen anatomical features of the lower jaw, the nasal region and the dentition, which has unique peculiarities. The specimen had different bite zones that he could use them to effortlessly catch, pierce, cut, and ultimately crush large prey.

In this regard, Hans Larsson, director of the Redpath Museum at McGill University, explained:

“This animal developed a unique dentition that allowed it to eat large prey. While other ichthyosaurs had small teeth to feed on small prey, this new species modified the size and spacing of its teeth to build an arsenal of teeth to kill large prey, such as large fish and other marine reptiles. “

What the Earth was like when this species lived

According to the researchers, this new carnivorous marine reptile comes from a time when the Earth was emerging from a relatively cold period, the sea level was rising and the supercontinent Pangea was divided into land masses in the north and south.

In addition to this, at the end of the Jurassic there was a global extinction that completely changed the marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

«Many classic Jurassic marine ecosystems of deep-sea foraging ichthyosaurs, short-necked plesiosaurs, and marine-adapted crocodiles were succeeded by new lineages of long-necked plesiosaurs, sea turtles, large marine lizards called mosasaurs, and now this monstrous ichthyosaur, “says Dirley Gentle.

What are ichthyosaurs

Ichthyosaurs had body shapes very similar to dolphins and were the marine contemporaries of the dinosaurs. They reached their greatest splendor about 210 million years ago (in the Upper Triassic), but some lasted until the Upper Cretaceous. They disappeared about 25 million years before the mass extinction of the non-avian dinosaurs.

Most of the ichthyosaurs discovered around the world are between 1.5 and 3.3 meters long, however, in the United Kingdom, in 2018, a 26-meter specimen was found. Almost the length of a blue whale, according to the study published in PLOS ONE describing the fossil.

NOW READ:

50,000-year-old cave bear ‘graveyard’ discovered in Siberia

Titanoboa: this was the giant snake of 15 meters long and one ton discovered in Colombia