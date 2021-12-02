New generation of Nvidia GPU will be very powerful, according to leaks

Image : Nvidia.

Graphics cards are practically impossible to buy these days due to chip shortages, but that doesn’t stop Nvidia. According to reports, the company plans to announce its GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs sometime next year.

We already knew that the next series of graphics cards would be based on the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, but now a new report from DigiTimes (via Wccftech) claims that several factories in Taiwan, including TSMC and ASE Technology, will help Nvidia bring chips to market.

If this information is accurate, Nvidia will change strategy for its RTX 40 series cards. Currently, the company uses Samsung’s 8nm (nanometer) manufacturing process to make its GeForce RTX GPUs. from series 30, and uses TSMC’s 7nm node for data center targeting chips. Not only would Nvidia move to a more advanced process, it would be completely reliant on TSMC’s 5nm technology for its upcoming product lines.

Speaking of which, Nvidia is expected to launch two new GPU architectures: Ada Lovelace for its GeForce RTX 40 GPUs designed for games, and Hopper for data centers and other applications related to the enterprise or corporate market.

Although recent reports suggest that the RTX 40 series chips will arrive in 2022, Nvidia is also expected to release updated RTX 30 processors next year in the form of new variants of its existing chips (a 12GB RTX 3080, an RTX 3070 are expected 16GB IT and a 12GB RTX 3060). It wouldn’t make sense to launch new 30 series chips without giving them market space before the RTX 40 cards arrive as new leads, so we might expect the Ada Lovelace and Hopper launch to happen in late 2022, or even later. .

When they arrive, the RTX 40 chips are rumored to be capable of 64 teraflops (TFLOP) of power. For reference, the Xbox Series X, the most powerful console of this new generation, has 12 TFLOPs of computing power while the PS5 reaches 10.3 TFLOPs. Oh, and the current top-of-the-line RTX 3080 card hits barely the 34 TFLOPs, about half of what the RTX 40 cards are rumored to achieve. Along with the smaller node size (5nm instead of 8nm), Ada is said to feature up to 18,432 CUDA cores, up from 8,704 on the RTX 3080. According to Tom’s Hardware, this could result in performance up to 71% faster than chips based on the Ampere architecture.

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30s are considered one of the best graphics cards for gamers and creative professionals alike, with the only direct competition coming from AMD and its Radeon cards. But none of that has mattered in recent years because of the chip shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic has almost paralyzed GPU production. Unless you’re buying a pre-built PC or gaming laptop, getting your hands on a new GPU requires a lot of patience. or a lot of money.

Right now, I can’t help but think that any performance enhancements offered by Nvidia’s upcoming 40-series RTX cards will be overshadowed by the fear of actually buying one.