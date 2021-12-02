Netflix began shooting the sequel to its most successful action movie

In the middle of the pandemic Netflix premiered Extraction (Rescue Mission for Latam and Tyler rake for Spain). The action thriller made history as it became the Most viewed original film on the platform. As Red Notice tries to catch up, important news of its sequel arrives.

The story of Extraction introduces us to ex military special forces Tyler Rake, played by Chris Hemsworth, on a mission to rescue the kidnapped son of a drug dealer from Bangladesh. The film directed by Sam hargrave it attracted a huge crowd. After a month of transmission, Netflix reported that the film had exceeded 90 million viewers. This unprecedented success motivated the writers and director to get down to business developing a sequel.

During the TUDUM from Netflix, Chris Hemsworth was in charge of the panel of Extraction 2. At that moment the final scene from Extraction, at which point a dejected Tyler falls into the river. When everyone thought that the character had perished, he emerges from the waters of the Bangladesh river.

Shortly after this confirmation of the sequel, filming officially started. Sam hargrave was in charge of spreading the news and also presented the new location, Prague. In a video broadcast on the networks, the director tells that the first day of filming ended and that everything happened in one ‘train location‘. Another important piece of information that emerges is that history will see a major change for Tyler, as the ex-military will leave the sweltering Bangladeshi heat to go to overwhelming cold of Europe.

One of the points most praised by critics was the constant action, so it is expected that the sequel will also follow that rhythm and even surpass it.

Extraction 2 is planned for next year, taking into account that filming has already begun, it is likely that the film could reach Netflix mid-2022.