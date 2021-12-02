Nepotism? Steven Spielberg’s daughter in controversy over new short

Some days ago, Destry Spielberg’s new project, daughter of legendary director Steven Spielberg, was announced. However, a whole controversy was generated in social networks due to who would be part of the team. Thus, to the young director He was accused of being part of nepotism in Hollywood, one of the most debated topics in recent times.

What happened to Steven Spielberg’s daughter?

Deadline was the medium that confirmed the new project of Steven Spielberg’s daughter. Destry Spielberg will be the director of The Rightway, after his debut with the short Rosie. Nevertheless, What most attracted attention, were the people who will join the also actress.

The Rightway will be starred byr Hopper Penn, son of famous actor Sean Penn, and Brian D’arcy James, nephew of legendary actor Brian Kelly. In addition, it will have a script by Owen king, the son of noted writer Stephen King.

This generated a wave of questions to the daughter of Steven Spielberg and all those involved, accusing them of nepotism. In addition, multiple memes were generated calling them “Babies of nepotism” and calling ignore this project. This sparked a heated debate between producer Franklin Leonard and actor Ben Stiller, son of comedian Jerry Stiller.

“Is Hollywood a meritocracy?”the producer wrote wryly. For his part, Ben Stiller assured that everyone has their way and wished this team luck. After the criticism, Destry Spielberg broke the silence and defended himself.

I’m just a young aspiring filmmaker who admires the art of cinema. People can accuse nepotism, but I know deep in my heart how hard I worked to get where I am and it was not easy. “wrote Steven Spielberg’s daughter. Later, he deleted that tweet and wrote a new statement in which he claims to be caware of your privilege.