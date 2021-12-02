Natalie Portman. The movies she starred in as a child

Some famous They started their careers when they were children, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale or Jodie Foster, many of them managed to consolidate their careers over the years and have even earned a Oscar awards for his excellent performances. One of the actresses who also entered the world of acting since she was little is Natalie Portman.

Natalie Portman was born in Jesuralén, but from a very young age she moved to the United States, the country where she began her modeling career when she was a child, but decided to leave it to make her way into acting. It was so At the age of 13, he had his first opportunity to participate in a movie.a, below, we remember the first productions in which Natalie Portman worked.

Lion

The first film Natalie Portman worked on was in the French production, Lion. At just 13 years old, the actress made her big screen debut in 1994. In this production, Natalie played Mathilda lando, a girl who, due to life circumstances, ends up living with Lion, a hit man who teaches Mathilda all about his job.

Heat

Natalie Portman’s second film was Heat, a crime drama that managed to bring together actors like Al Pacino , Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer. Although in this production, the actress did not have a leading role, it was undoubtedly a role that marked her. Here he played Lauren Gustafson, a girl who loses her life.

In an interview for Los Angeles Times, the actress mentioned that her role affected her.

“When I made Heat She was only 14 years old and she was playing a dying girl. A year later, I got into a fight with my mother and cut myself. I hadn’t done it before and I never did after, but I think seeing my wrists bleeding in a movie definitely affected me, ”he mentioned.

Beautiful girls

Beautiful Gilrs is a film directed by Ted Demme that starred Tomothy Hutton as Willie, a 29-year-old pianist who He begins a friendship with his 13-year-old neighbor, Marty, played by Natalie Portman.

Thanks to Marty, Willie begins to question his relationship with his girlfriend, Tracy. This production hit theaters in 1995.

Mars Attacks

Definitely Tim Burton is one of the most recognized directors of the science fiction genre and in 1996 he directed the film Mars Attacks. In this production, the story of some Martians who surround the Earth is told, so the president of the United States gathers his best specialists to try to communicate with the Aliens and thus avoid a catastrophe.

On Mars attackNatalie Portman plays Taffy Dale, the president’s teenage daughter. Also starring in the film are Jack Nicholson as President James Dale, Glenn Close as the First Lady, as well as Pierce Brosnan, Michael J. Fox, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

