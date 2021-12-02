Nacho Ambriz is new DT Toluca after failed adventure in Europe

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Club Toluca made the arrival of Ignacio Ambriz official to the technical direction of the team, after the dismissal of Hernán Cristante was announced last Monday, who could not get the team to the Apertura League 2021, leaving with a horrifying streak of nine consecutive games without winning.

On the first day of December, the Red Devils board issued a statement to report on the signing of Nacho Ambriz, who returns to Liga MX after a short adventure with Huesca of the Second Division of Spain, from which he was separated due to poor results only 12 days after taking command.

Teams that Nacho Ambriz directed

Toluca will be Ambriz’s eighth team in Mexican football after taking the reins from the bench of Puebla, San Luis, Chivas, América, Querétaro, Necaxa and León, a club with which in the 2020 Guard1anes Tournament he managed to lift his first title in the First Division.

“The Mexican Ignacio Ambriz will assume the technical direction of the Red Devils of Toluca for the Closing 2022, in a project that has as aim to bring the team to the fore in Liga MX, according to its winning history of pride and tradition. The strategist returns to Mexican soccer after his experience in football in Spain, where he briefly led Huesca in the Second Division, “the statement said.

According to the information issued by the Mexican team, Ignacio’s objective is to be able to assemble a competitive team for the Clausura 2022 Tournament, where the Red Devils will seek to end a 12-year drought without being able to lift a title. It should be noted that the last two finals they have reached have been lost to Xolos and Santos.

How did Nacho Ambriz do in Europe?

Last October the first adventure for soccer in Spain for Ignacio Ambriz ended when the SD Huesca reported his dismissal, leaving the team with the third-largest budget in the Second Division in 12th place in the table at that time, with a balance of four wins, three draws and five losses, 15 goals scored and 13 conceded.