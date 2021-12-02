Missiles, Ex-lovers and Mystery Holes: The Strange Scandal Shaking US-Russian Cooperation in Space

In 1975, the American Apollo spacecraft and the Russian Soyuz met in space, where crew members shook hands, cooked, and conducted joint science experiments. It was a sign that, in space, despite the tensions between the two nations on Earth, things could be different.

In 1975, the American Apollo spacecraft and the Russian Soyuz met in space. (AFP via Getty Images)

Those days seem to be behind us, as a bizarre scandal involving a 2mm hole in a Russian spacecraft docked on the International Space Station in 2018 and rumors of bitter ex-lovers shake up international space cooperation, exposing tensions that have endured for some time. years.

At the end of this month of November, the Russian space agency Roscosmos announced that it had completed an investigation into a 2 mm fissure aboard the Soyuz MS-09 stationed on the ISS in 2018, and that it had submitted its conclusions, which are not public. , to law enforcement authorities to weigh possible charges.

The fissure, which was repaired without any crew member being injured, was a great embarrassment to the Russians, and rumors have since spread in the Russian media that a disgruntled NASA astronaut dug the hole, accusations that the US space agency vigorously denies.

This NASA television image shows the International Space Station as seen from the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

In April, the Russian state news agency TASS published allegations by an anonymous Russian space official that NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor had blown the hole due to an “acute psychological crisis” aboard the ISS and for wanting to back home.

More recently, the Russian publication RIA Novosti reported rumors that the NASA rover may have drilled the hole “due to stress following an unsuccessful romantic relationship with another crew member,” reported Ars Technica.

NASA, for its part, says that none of this is true or possible, because it knew the exact location of all its astronauts when the leak began, and no American personnel were near the Russian compartment on the space station.

“These attacks are false and lack all credibility,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. “I fully support Serena and support all of our astronauts.”

The Russian space agency said in 2019 that it discovered the origin of the fissure, but declined to make its findings public.

In this March 28, 2014 file photo, a Russian national flag flies atop a hill near the city of Bakhchysarai, Crimea. The Group of Seven major industrialized countries issued a strong condemnation of what it called the current Russian “occupation” of the Crimean peninsula on Thursday, March 18, 2021, seven years after Moscow took it from Ukraine. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The United States and Russia have cooperated cordially in space and aboard the ISS for years, and officials recently renewed agreements to continue to do so through 2030, but relations have degraded greatly in the past decade.

Things started to turn sour in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, and the United States responded by sanctioning several Russian officials and leaving Vladimir Putin out of certain international forums. The sanctions included limits on Russian industry, hampering the country’s space sector.

Dmitry Rogozin, then Putin’s deputy prime minister of defense, was one of those sanctioned during the Crimean crisis, and now heads Roscosmos.

Head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin (Yuri Kochetkov / AP)

Shortly after the fissure was discovered on the ISS, Rogozin fueled speculation that it could have been sabotage, rather than the likely explanation that it was a manufacturing defect.

“What was it: a defect or willful acts? Where did these events take place? On Earth or already in orbit? ”He asked in 2018.“ However, I insist again: We are not ruling out anything ”.

There have been other issues as well, from Elon Musk’s SpaceX threatening Russia’s withholding of $ 80 million per seat on transportation to the ISS, to divisions over how to continue lunar exploration, with Russia and China and the United States and various nations forming two separate blocs.

In this Saturday, April 24, 2021, file photo provided by NASA, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule approaches the International Space Station for docking.

Recently, Russia sent ISS astronauts to their spacecraft when it tested an anti-satellite missile in November, generating 1,500 pieces of debris through orbit, and this could threaten communications and mapping satellites as well as the astronauts.

“Russia has shown a deliberate disregard for the security, safety, stability, and long-term sustainability of the space domain for all nations,” General James Dickinson, commander of the US Space Command, declared at the time, stating that the test created debris that “will pose a threat to activities in outer space for years to come, endangering satellites and space missions, as well as forcing more maneuvers to avoid collisions. Space activities underpin our way of life and this kind of behavior is simply irresponsible. “

Together, these events appear to represent the end of an era.

“We are not going to see the same level of cooperation between the United States and Russia, compared to what we saw in the 1990s … when Russia was bankrupt, going through an economic catastrophe after the collapse of the Soviet bloc and was desperate. “Space policy expert Bleddyn Bowen told Axios.

The Russian space chief sees things differently.

“This is a family, in which divorce is not possible within a season,” Dmitry Rogozin told CNN in September.

But even families can grow apart, and there are no greater distances than those found in space.